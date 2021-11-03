Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Diwali 2021: Khushi Kapoor in 79k dreamy lehenga is ready for festive season, pics inside
fashion

Diwali 2021: Khushi Kapoor in 79k dreamy lehenga is ready for festive season, pics inside

Diwali 2021: Khushi Kapoor serves elegance in a dreamy lehenga set fit for the festive season. The traditional attire is worth ₹79k.
Diwali 2021: Khushi Kapoor in 79k dreamy lehenga is ready for festive season, pics inside
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:39 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, has been serving sartorial statements like her actor sister Janhvi Kapoor ever since she made her Instagram account public. The 20-year-old is the ultimate Gen Z go-to for style inspiration. Therefore, it makes sense that we take styling cues from her for our Diwali wardrobe. If you are still in a fix, let her look inspire you.

Khushi Kapoor recently attended a friend's wedding, and for the occasion, she slipped into a lehenga set fit for the festive season. She posted several photos of her look on the gram and delighted her followers with her traditional attire.

The lehenga set Khushi chose for attending her friend's wedding is from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's label. It is from her Bridal Edit and a perfect look for a bridesmaid or to attend a Diwali party with your friends and family. Scroll ahead to see all the photos and how you can add the lehenga set to your wardrobe.

See Khushi's post here:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Khushi Kapoor teams strappy dress with expensive mini bag, here's what it costs

Khushi chose a yellow organza lehenga set with a chain mail blouse from Arpita Mehta's Bridal collection. Her bright yellow organza lehenga comes adorned with white floral prints all over, A-line silhouetted ghera, and a patti embroidered waistline.

The 20-year-old teamed it with a chain mail gold blouse featuring barely-there straps and floral-pattern mirror embellishments - the designer's signature style. The plunging cowl neckline of the backless blouse elevated Khushi's entire traditional look. In the end, a zari dupatta rounded it all off.

If you wish to include this yellow lehenga set in your collection, we have the details for you. Buying the organza lehenga set will cost you 79,000.

Khushi Kapoor's lehenga set.  (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Additionally, gold drop jhumkis, matching bracelet, and embroidered juttis completed Khushi's accessories. Her beauty picks included perfectly blow-dried tresses, berry-toned lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and glowing skin.

What do you think about Khushi's lehenga set?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khushi kapoor diwali 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Katrina Kaif in tie-dye corset and skirt set promotes Sooryavanshi

7

Shilpa Shetty steps out with son Viaan for Diwali shopping

Chanel shows two-tone cruise line mirroring the details from 60s to Dubai crowd

Loved Alia Bhatt's green crop top in face-hidden picture? Here's what it costs
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP