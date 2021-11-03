Diwali 2021: Pooja Hedge decks up in a 39K kurta-sharara set

The festival of lights is almost here. Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 4 this year, is the celebration of love, warmth and togetherness. Lakshmi puja is also performed during Diwali to invite wealth and prosperity into the homes. The houses deck up in shades of lights and colours and the people are filled with glee.

The festivities have entered the homes of the celebrities of the tinsel town as well. While some celebrities are already sharing their picks from the ethnic wardrobe for adorning in Diwali, some are working out to prep the body for the week ahead of indulgence.

Pooja Hedge is also preparing for Diwali. The actor, whose sense of sartorial fashion always manages to win our hearts, shared a snippet of herself in her Diwali look this year, and we are smitten. The snippets are from one of Pooja’s recent fashion photoshoots, where she picked an ethnic ensemble to get into the Diwali vibe.

For this photoshoot, Pooja played muse to the designer house Niamh and decked up in an ethnic attire from the designer house’s wardrobe. For this year’s Diwali, Pooja picked a cinnamon brown kurta and sharara set.

The slip-in georgette kurta is heavily embroidered in buggle beds work and mirror work with resham threads. Pooja teamed the kurta with a pair of cinnamon brown silk sharara embedded with silver mirrors. She completed her look with a net dupatta embroidered in silver zari and mirror work. With the pictures, she also wished her Instagram family, “Happy Dhanteras. May you create wealth, my lovely people.”

Niamh, the designer house who designed Pooja’s Diwali outfit, is famously known for their contemporary collection of womenswear. The kurta-sharara set adorned by Pooja in the pictures is priced at ₹39,200 in the designer house’s official website.

Pooja accessorised her look for the day with classic golden jhumkas. Assisted by fashion stylists Hassan Khan and Ashwin Mawle, Pooja left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls. In minimal makeup – gold eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Pooja was ready for Diwali.

