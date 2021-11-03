Diwali 2021: Rasika Dugal blends mystic and festive vibes in a black and gold dress

As the Diwali comes near, we are always scurrying for fashion goals to conquer. The festival of lights will be celebrated on November 4. Diwali is that time of the year when the best ethnic outfits are out of the wardrobe, the houses are decked in the best of the lights and happiness fills the heart of all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood celebrities have already started prepping for Diwali in their own way. Instagram is in glitters and bright colours with the fashion statements made by the celebrities with their Diwali outfits. Rasika Dugal dropped major festive cues on how to look mystic and yet ethnic this Diwali with a set of pictures on her Instagram profile.

On Wednesday, Rasika made a fashion statement in an all-black ensemble and fashion lovers are scurrying to take notes on how to blend elegance and mystic vibes in shades of black and gold.

ALSO READ: Rasika Dugal, in a ₹76K lehenga, is a sight to behold

Rasika, for this photoshoot, played muse to the fashion designer Asika Rao and decked up in a stunning ethnic ensemble from her wardrobe. In a black long dress with frilly ends, Rasika set fashion trends higher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The midriff-baring black dress is lined with handwoven gold zari borders. Rasika added multiple gold neck pieces from the house of Outhouse Jewellery and made her fans drool. Take a look at Rasika’s pictures here:

The fashion photoshoot was done as a part of a magazine shoot, where Rasika also spoke about her love for films, and what keeps her going and wanting to grow in this industry. “I'm constantly amazed by how much of yourself you have to put out there and how little control you have, as an actor, over what comes out. I thrive on the beautiful chaos that's typical of a filming unit. Sometimes I feel every shot is a miracle. That space between 'action' and 'cut', when a million energies attempt to come together, never gets boring; it keeps me on my toes,” she was quoted saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Styled by fashion stylist Eshaa Amiin and makeup artist Florian Hurel, Rasika tied her hair in a loose ponytail and added minimal makeup to her look. In gold eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows and nude lipstick, she made us drool.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.