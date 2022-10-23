Diwali 2022: Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know about the festival of lights Diwali

Diwali is one of the most significant Hindu festivals observed annually on the 15th day of Kartik month - the darkest night of the year - as per the Hindu Lunar calendar. The day marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on Diwali, decorate their homes with diyas, candles and flowers, draw rangoli, prepare sweet dishes and other delicacies, visit their friends and relatives, wear new traditional clothing, and more. Keep scrolling to find out the date, significance, history and celebrations of this festival of lights.

Diwali 2022 Date:

Diwali is celebrated as per the lunisolar Hindu calendar and usually falls in mid-October and mid-November on Kartik Amavasya. The festival is extended over five days, beginning with Dhanteras on October 22 and ending with Bhai Dooj on October 26. This year, Diwali falls on Monday, October 24. Additionally, on the next day, October 25, there will be a solar eclipse.

Diwali 2022 History and Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, the legends associate Diwali with Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya with his wife, Mata Sita, and brother, Lakshman, after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the King of Lanka, Ravan. People of Ayodhya marked the occasion by lighting rows of lamps and diyas. The tradition has continued to date and is celebrated as the festival of Diwali.

During Diwali festivities, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kuber. It is said that Maa Lakshmi travels to earth on this day and blesses her devotees with wealth and prosperity. The festival upholds the message of togetherness, hope, success, knowledge and fortune, and eradicating dark shadows, negativity and doubts from our lives. The festival also sends the message of illuminating our inner selves with clarity and positivity.

Diwali 2022 Celebrations:

Diwali is celebrated with vigour mainly in the northern part of the country. In Chennai and Tamil Nadu, people observe Narak Chaturdashi, and in West Bengal, devotees worship Goddess Kali rather than Goddess Lakshmi on the third day of Diwali.

In the days leading up to the festival, people generally deep clean their homes or get a whitewash. On the day of Diwali, they wake up early in the morning and wear new clothes. Then, decorations begin by drawing rangolis, making floral arrangements, and beautiful ornaments around the house. In the evening, they light candles, diyas, fairy lights, lanterns and more. Devotees of Maa Lakshmi also follow the tradition of keeping the windows and doors of their homes open to welcome the Goddess.

