Diwali Lakshmi puja samagri list: Items needed for Lakshmi puja

Diwali 2022: The festive season is almost here. Diwali is celebrated all across the country every year with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. People deck up in new clothes, clean their homes, buy gifts for their family and friends and bask in festivities. Diwali is also the time of the year when people become homebound to spend the festival with their near and dear ones. From relishing on lip-smacking Diwali-special desserts and sweets to attending Diwali parties with loved ones, people wait for this festival every year. Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is about to come and we are waiting with bated breath already.

Diwali is also the time when Lakshmi Puja is done to invite prosperity and wealth into the home. Goddess Lakshmi is believed to bless people with wealth, success and prosperity. During the time of Diwali, Lakshmi Puja is done and businesses see it as the start of the new financial year as they start with their new account books. In states such as West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, Lakshmi Puja is celebrated five days after Durga Puja.

As we step into the season of festivities, we have prepared the list of items required for Lakshmi Puja. Take a look at the list of samagri here:

Idols: Lord Ganesha is also worshipped with Goddess Lakshmi during this time. Idols of the god and goddess are purchased from the market.

Account books: new account books are issued to ring into the new financia; year.

Silk cloth: one red silk cloth for Goddess Lakshmi is required.

Red cloth: Cloth for the seating of the idols.

Stool: The idols are placed on a stool where the puja is done.

Lamp: five big earthen lamps and twenty-five small earthen lamps are needed.

Kalash: A fresh earthen pitcher is required to keep water.

Flowers and tulsi leaves: Flowers, garlands made of flowers, bilva and tulsi leaves are also required.

Sweets, paan: Sweets, fruits, sugarcane and paan are necessary samagri for the puja.

Pancha pallav, duba: Twigs of mango tree, palash tree, bakul tree, banyan tree and peepul tree form the pancha pallav. Durva grass is also needed.

Sarvosadhi: Mura, Jatamasi, Bach, Kushtha, Shaileya, Haradi, Daru-Haradi, Soonthi, Champak and Musta are the ten herbs that form the Sarvosadhi.

Sapt-mritika: Mud collected from horse stable, elephant stable, cow shelter, ant heap, river confluence, lowland and royal palace form the Sapt-mritika.

Akshata: In case of any item missing from the samagri list, akshata can be used as a remedy.