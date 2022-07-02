Do not forget the power of peels

While a lot of us try to incorporate various kinds of vegetables and fruits in our daily diet to achieve that glowing and smooth skin, we often ignore the power of their peels and throw them in the bin automatically, without a thought. Here are some vegetable and fruit peels to try for your next self-care Sunday routine:

ORANGE

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Not many know that orange peels contain more vitamin C content than the fruit itself. As a result of its anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties, orange peels are an excellent choice for reducing acne, blackheads, blemishes, and dark circles. They can also be used as a natural face cleanser, as well as to reduce sun tans, hydrate, and brighten skin naturally.

How to use:

Make a paste with dried orange peel and milk. Apply on your face and see the change in your skin tone.

For an anti-acne face mask, grind the peel of one orange and soaked masoor lentils into a thin paste. Allow it to sit for 20 minutes on your face. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

POTATO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

A commonly used vegetable in Indian households, potato peel is high in nutrients such as iron, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. It contains enzymes and vitamin C, which are both known to help soothe dark, puffy and fatigued eyes.

How to use:

Add 1 tbsp of water to the potato peels and blend it. Apply this mixture on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes. Wash your face with water.

Freeze a few leftover potato peels for 10 to 15 minutes in the refrigerator. Once chilled, place the peels on and around your eyes. After 15 to 20 minutes, rinse with cold water.

PAPAYA

(Photo: Shutterstock)

One of the most versatile fruits, rubbing papaya peel directly on your skin helps in exfoliating. It helps restore and rebuild damaged skin since it is rich in vitamin A and contains an enzyme called papain. It also softens the skin and prevents sagging in addition to being an exfoliant.

How to use:

Blend the papaya peel with honey and lime to make a pasty mix. Apply the paste to your face and let it sit for around 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Cut papaya peel into small pieces and soak for a month or two in vinegar. Your papaya-infused vinegar is now ready to use. You can use this mixture in any other homemade skincare recipes.

BANANA

(Photo: Facebook)

The humble banana is a hydrating fruit that cures and moisturises dry skin, but its peel has numerous skin benefits, too. Rich in vitamins A, B12, B6, C, D, magnesium and potassium, it makes for the perfect skin tonic and can help get rid of acne and signs of ageing. Because of its soothing properties, it is also beneficial for skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

How to use:

Gently rub the banana peel on your pimples and acne scars to get rid of it.

Rub the clean peel on your face for five to seven minutes before rinsing. To heal psoriasis and ease discomfort, apply it to the infected region.

LEMON

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Lemon peel, which is often overlooked, contains certain enzymes, vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for skin discolouration, sun tan, blemishes and unwanted facial hair as lemon is an excellent bleaching agent.

How to use:

Apply the lemon skin to age spots and darker areas. Since lemon has a low pH, it works as an excellent toner for the skin.

Blend the lemon peel and honey in a mixer to make a smooth paste. Apply the paste to a clean face and leave it on for 30 minutes. After washing, pat dry.

TOMATO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

High in antioxidants, tomatoes can help get rid of blemishes on your skin. Being acidic in nature, they make for an excellent skin cleanser. For glowing skin, apply tomato peels to your face once a day for a week. It will also address the problem of excessively oily skin and balance your skin’s natural pH level with regular application.

How to use:

Cut a tomato into half and apply it to your face.

Let it rest for 10-15 minutes and before rinsing it off with cold water.