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Don’t let hair fall ruin your look. Here are 7 anti-hair fall shampoos worth buying

Are you looking to buy a shampoo that helps prevent hair breakage and hair fall? Then these 7 shampoos are worth buying.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 10:36 am IST
By Shweta Pandey
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If you often see hair strands almost everywhere in your room, from the bathroom sink to on your pillowcase, and then on your shoulders, then you too are affected by hair fall. Hair fall is one of the most common issues that most men and women face today. Stress, pollution, certain lifestyle changes, and poor diet can affect the scalp, leading to hair loss.

Anti hair fall shampoos(Pexels)

While no shampoo can completely stop hair loss overnight, choosing the right shampoo can significantly reduce breakage, strengthen roots, and improve scalp health. However, along with this, lifestyle, diet, and scalp health also play a crucial role. So, here are 7 anti-hair fall shampoos worth considering.

Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo targets weak roots and thinning hair with a blend of rosemary and methi dana. Rosemary strengthens hair follicles, and methi dana reduces breakage. It gently cleanses the scalp while boosting blood circulation to support stronger, healthier strands. The toxin-free formula is suitable for regular use and works well on chemically treated hair. With consistent use, it helps reduce breakage, nourishes the scalp, and improves overall hair texture, making it a practical choice for those seeking a natural, everyday anti-hair fall solution.

Reasons to buy

Natural ingredients like rosemary & biotin

Free from sulfates, parabens

Suitable for daily use

Reasons to avoid

May not work for severe hair fall

Results can take time

Customer Reviews:

Customers appreciate its natural ingredients and gentle cleansing. Many report reduced hair fall over time, though some feel results are slow. Works well for mild hair issues and daily use.

Reasons to buy

Designed for Indian hair types

Contains proteins & pro-vitamin B5

Adds smoothness and shine

Reasons to avoid

Not ideal for very sensitive scalps

1.

Bare Anatomy Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo | Provides 5x Hair Fall ...

Bare Anatomy Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo uses a science-backed formula with biotin and keratin to strengthen weak strands. It penetrates deeply to repair damage and reduce hair fall caused by breakage. The sulfate-free composition is gentle on sensitive scalps while improving hair elasticity and resilience. With regular use, it supports thicker-looking hair and a smoother texture. This shampoo suits those looking for targeted, ingredient-focused hair care that combines clinical formulation with visible results.

Reasons to buy

Personalised hair care approach

Free from harsh chemicals

Strengthens weak hair

Reasons to avoid

Slightly premium pricing

Needs consistent use for results

Customer Reviews:Praised for clean formulation and noticeable reduction in hair fall. Some users mention improved texture, though price is a concern.

WishCare Multi Peptide Anti-Hairfall Shampoo focuses on strengthening hair at the root level using advanced peptide technology. It helps stimulate follicles, reduce hair thinning, and improve density over time. The lightweight formula cleanses without stripping natural oils, making it suitable for frequent use. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it supports scalp health and enhances hair strength. It works well for those dealing with gradual hair fall and looking for a modern, treatment-oriented solution.

Reasons to buy

Peptide-based strengthening formula

Targets hair thinning

Lightweight and gentle

Reasons to avoid

Limited availability offline

May not suit very oily scalps

Customer Reviews:

Highly rated for strengthening hair and reducing breakage. Customers love the lightweight feel, but note that consistent usage is required.

L’Oreal Paris Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo combines arginine essence with protein-enriched care to reduce hair fall due to breakage. It nourishes from root to tip, reinforcing the hair fibre structure and improving resilience. The creamy formula cleans thoroughly while leaving hair soft and manageable. Designed for everyday use, it helps restore vitality and shine. This shampoo is a reliable choice for those seeking a balance between nourishment, affordability, and visible improvement in hair strength.

Reasons to buy

Widely trusted brand

Contains arginine for nourishment

Easily available and affordable

Reasons to avoid

Contains sulfates

May not suit chemically sensitive users

Customer Reviews:

Popular for affordability and easy availability. Users see moderate hair fall control, though some dislike the chemical content.

4.

Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary & Biotin Anti Hairfall Shampoo for ...

Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary & Biotin Anti Hairfall Shampoo blends rosemary extract with biotin to promote stronger, thicker hair. It revitalises the scalp, improves circulation, and supports healthier hair growth. The formula gently removes impurities while maintaining moisture balance. Suitable for all hair types, it enhances shine and smoothness while reducing breakage. With consistent use, it helps improve hair density and overall scalp condition, making it a good choice for natural ingredient lovers.

Reasons to buy

Enriched with rosemary & biotin

Vegan and cruelty-free

Improves scalp health

Reasons to avoid

Fragrance may not suit everyone

Customer Reviews:

Customers enjoy the premium feel and natural ingredients. Many report a healthier scalp, but fragrance and cost are minor drawbacks.

Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo is formulated with a pH 5.5 balance to support scalp health and reduce hair fall. It contains caffeine and ginkgo biloba to stimulate circulation and strengthen roots. The soap-free formula cleans gently without irritating sensitive scalps. It helps improve hair thickness and resilience over time. Dermatologically tested, it is ideal for those experiencing hair loss due to scalp issues and looking for a mild yet effective cleansing solution.

Reasons to buy

Dermatologically tested

pH balanced (5.5)

Good for sensitive scalps

Reasons to avoid

Premium price

Takes longer to show visible results

Customer Reviews:

Favoured by users with sensitive scalp issues. Gentle and effective over time, though results may not be immediate.

Comparison Table

Product NameKey IngredientsBenefits
Mamaearth RosemaryRosemary, Methi DanaReduces breakage, promotes growth
BBlunt Hair Fall ControlProtein, Pro-Vitamin B5Strengthens and smoothens hair
Bare AnatomyPeptides, KeratinRepairs and strengthens hair
WishCare Multi PeptideMulti-peptidesImproves hair density, reduces thinning
L'Oréal ParisArginineNourishes roots, reduces hair fall
Pilgrim Rosemary & BiotinRosemary, BiotinBoosts scalp health, adds shine
Sebamed Anti HairlossCaffeine, Ginkgo BilobaStrengthens roots, supports scalp balance

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  • Do anti-hair fall shampoos really work?

    They help reduce hair breakage and improve scalp health, but results depend on the cause of hair fall.

  • How often should I use them?

    2–3 times a week is ideal, unless the product is mild enough for daily use.

  • Can they regrow hair?

    They mainly reduce hair fall; regrowth depends on underlying conditions and additional treatments.

  • Are sulfate-free shampoos better?

    Yes, especially for sensitive scalps or chemically treated hair.

  • How long before results appear?

    Typically, 4–8 weeks of consistent use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Pandey

Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

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