Dua Lipa keeps winning the wedding fashion game, picks sheer beach bridal look for post-wedding brunch in Sicily

After exchanging vows at Sicily’s Villa Valguarnera, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner continued their wedding celebrations with a relaxed post-wedding brunch with friends and family. The couple hosted the brunch the morning following their wedding. For the occasion, they changed into relaxed clothing.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoy a post-wedding brunch with friends. (Instagram/@Deuxmoi)

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Also Read | Dua Lipa, Callum Turner marry in London: And the bride wore white Schiaparelli skirt suit with bold Bvlgari necklace

What Dua Lipa and Callum Turner wore for the post-wedding brunch

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s wedding is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when it comes to the fashion. Following her custom Bottega Veneta ensemble, the singer stepped out for brunch in a delicate white lace dress, going fully beach-chic.

The full-length ensemble, crafted from a breezy, sheer fabric and decorated with intricate floral embroidery, features a plunging V neckline, full-length bell sleeves with ruffle extensions, ruffled trims on the bust, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a train at the back. She wore a white bikini set underneath the dress to complete the ensemble.

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{{^usCountry}} To finish the beachy bridal look, Lipa accessorised with the whimsical Chloé swan bag and layered gold jewellery, including two gold neck chains and delicate hoop earrings. Glowing in the flowing look, she kept the glam minimal and clean with a slicked-back ponytail, glossy pink lip shade, and on-fleek brows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To finish the beachy bridal look, Lipa accessorised with the whimsical Chloé swan bag and layered gold jewellery, including two gold neck chains and delicate hoop earrings. Glowing in the flowing look, she kept the glam minimal and clean with a slicked-back ponytail, glossy pink lip shade, and on-fleek brows. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Callum complemented her in a simple dual-toned, white-and-blue crew neck T-shirt, styled with a bucket hat, sunglasses, and a pair of dark blue bottoms.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding

Dua and Callim officially married on Sunday, May 31, in a secret civil wedding in London, for which the musician wore a custom Schiaparelli couture. This weekend, they flew to Sicily with their friends to celebrate with a three-day Italian wedding extravaganza.

According to reports, the couple’s ceremony took place beneath the villa’s picturesque gazebo, where Elton John reportedly performed Your Song for the newlyweds, accompanied by piano. Guests then enjoyed a lavish reception curated by Michelin-starred chef Tony Lo Coco of I Pupi, featuring Sicilian favourites including anelletti alla Norma, panelle, crocchè, cassata, and cannoli.

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After the wedding dinner wrapped, the celebration shifted into full party mode with sets from some of the biggest names in dance music, including Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Peggy Gou, who kept guests on the dance floor late into the evening. Other celebrities on the guest list include Charli XCX, George Daniel, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Mark Ronson, and Grace Gummer.

The controversy

The couple's fairytale wedding, which reportedly cost about £1.3 million (around $1.7 million or ₹16.51 crore), has sparked local protests. To keep the event private, authorities closed roads, restricted access to public areas, banned drones, and posted heavy security across parts of the city. Locals say those measures made everyday life difficult and turned parts of Palermo into an exclusive zone for visitors, sparking protests and public anger.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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