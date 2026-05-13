Indian origin Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi's blue gown at Cannes 2026 is 15 kg of pure sparkle: ‘Thousands of crystals’
Farhana Bodi dazzled in a custom gown at Cannes 2026, featuring thousands of crystals and a dramatic architectural collar, complemented by exclusive jewellery.
When it comes to the Cannes Film Festival, subtle is rarely the goal, and Farhana Bodi clearly understood the assignment. The Dubai Bling star, who is of Indian-origin, made a breathtaking return to Cannes for the 2026 opening ceremony, appearing in a custom Atelier Zuhra gown that screamed red-carpet maximalism. Also read | Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore to Heidi Klum: Celebs stun in glamorous gowns on Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet
Farhana Bodi's gown was a year in the making
The look was a symphony of light and texture, designed to capture the essence of the French Riviera while honouring intricate craftsmanship. Collaborating once again with the Dubai-based couture house Atelier Zuhra, Farhana Bodi wore a structural marvel in a striking aquamarine hue.
The gown was a labour of love that reportedly took nearly a year to complete. It featured a dramatic, sculpted architectural collar that framed Farhana’s face like a shimmering halo. This high-concept neckline transitioned into a sleek, body-skimming bodice, then flared into a classic mermaid finish.
The entire piece was encrusted with thousands of Swarovski crystals, hand-assembled to create a liquid-metal effect that shimmered under the Mediterranean sun. Despite its ethereal appearance, the gown was a feat of endurance, weighing approximately 15 kg.
Jewellery with a heritage twist{{/usCountry}}
Jewellery with a heritage twist{{/usCountry}}
To complement the larger-than-life gown, Farhana wore exclusive jewellery from Saltanat Diamond Jewellery. Inspired by classical Kazakh ornamentation, the pieces reportedly took over 8,000 hours of meticulous labour to produce. The necklace and earrings feature 16.51 carats of diamonds, 48.69 carats of aquamarine, and 44.85 carats of beryl, while the statement ring centres around a striking 33.44-carat Paraiba tourmaline.{{/usCountry}}
To complement the larger-than-life gown, Farhana wore exclusive jewellery from Saltanat Diamond Jewellery. Inspired by classical Kazakh ornamentation, the pieces reportedly took over 8,000 hours of meticulous labour to produce. The necklace and earrings feature 16.51 carats of diamonds, 48.69 carats of aquamarine, and 44.85 carats of beryl, while the statement ring centres around a striking 33.44-carat Paraiba tourmaline.{{/usCountry}}
To balance the sheer intensity of the crystal-laden gown, Farhana's glam team opted for a sculpted ease aesthetic: an ultra-sleek, high sculpted bun ensured the focus remained on the dress's architectural collar. Her makeup was a masterclass in bronzed, glowing skin paired with champagne-toned eye makeup and a clean, glossed nude lip. The result was a look that felt modern and fresh, preventing the heavy embellishments from overwhelming her natural features.
‘Draped in thousands of crystals’
By merging the high-octane energy of Dubai fashion with the prestige of Cannes, Farhana Bodi once again secured her spot as one of the most anticipated faces on the international red carpet. Sharing a bunch of photos and videos on Instagram, she wrote on May 12, "Red carpet ready… draped in thousands of crystals… feeling like the jewel itself." Comments on her post ranged from 'looking stunning' to 'iconic'.
Cannes Film Festival's 79th edition is taking place from May 12 to May 23, 2026. The prestigious event brings international filmmakers and celebrities to the French Riviera for 12 days of film premieres and red carpet events.
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