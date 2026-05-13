Indian origin Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi's blue gown at Cannes 2026 is 15 kg of pure sparkle: ‘Thousands of crystals’

When it comes to the Cannes Film Festival, subtle is rarely the goal, and Farhana Bodi clearly understood the assignment. The Dubai Bling star, who is of Indian-origin, made a breathtaking return to Cannes for the 2026 opening ceremony, appearing in a custom Atelier Zuhra gown that screamed red-carpet maximalism. Also read | Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore to Heidi Klum: Celebs stun in glamorous gowns on Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet

Farhana Bodi's gown was a year in the making

Dubai Bling’s Farhana Bodi dazzled at Cannes 2026 opening in a 15 kg Atelier Zuhra gown.(AP)

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The look was a symphony of light and texture, designed to capture the essence of the French Riviera while honouring intricate craftsmanship. Collaborating once again with the Dubai-based couture house Atelier Zuhra, Farhana Bodi wore a structural marvel in a striking aquamarine hue.

The gown was a labour of love that reportedly took nearly a year to complete. It featured a dramatic, sculpted architectural collar that framed Farhana’s face like a shimmering halo. This high-concept neckline transitioned into a sleek, body-skimming bodice, then flared into a classic mermaid finish.

The entire piece was encrusted with thousands of Swarovski crystals, hand-assembled to create a liquid-metal effect that shimmered under the Mediterranean sun. Despite its ethereal appearance, the gown was a feat of endurance, weighing approximately 15 kg.

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{{^usCountry}} Jewellery with a heritage twist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jewellery with a heritage twist {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To complement the larger-than-life gown, Farhana wore exclusive jewellery from Saltanat Diamond Jewellery. Inspired by classical Kazakh ornamentation, the pieces reportedly took over 8,000 hours of meticulous labour to produce. The necklace and earrings feature 16.51 carats of diamonds, 48.69 carats of aquamarine, and 44.85 carats of beryl, while the statement ring centres around a striking 33.44-carat Paraiba tourmaline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To complement the larger-than-life gown, Farhana wore exclusive jewellery from Saltanat Diamond Jewellery. Inspired by classical Kazakh ornamentation, the pieces reportedly took over 8,000 hours of meticulous labour to produce. The necklace and earrings feature 16.51 carats of diamonds, 48.69 carats of aquamarine, and 44.85 carats of beryl, while the statement ring centres around a striking 33.44-carat Paraiba tourmaline. {{/usCountry}}

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To balance the sheer intensity of the crystal-laden gown, Farhana's glam team opted for a sculpted ease aesthetic: an ultra-sleek, high sculpted bun ensured the focus remained on the dress's architectural collar. Her makeup was a masterclass in bronzed, glowing skin paired with champagne-toned eye makeup and a clean, glossed nude lip. The result was a look that felt modern and fresh, preventing the heavy embellishments from overwhelming her natural features.

‘Draped in thousands of crystals’

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By merging the high-octane energy of Dubai fashion with the prestige of Cannes, Farhana Bodi once again secured her spot as one of the most anticipated faces on the international red carpet. Sharing a bunch of photos and videos on Instagram, she wrote on May 12, "Red carpet ready… draped in thousands of crystals… feeling like the jewel itself." Comments on her post ranged from 'looking stunning' to 'iconic'.

Cannes Film Festival's 79th edition is taking place from May 12 to May 23, 2026. The prestigious event brings international filmmakers and celebrities to the French Riviera for 12 days of film premieres and red carpet events.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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