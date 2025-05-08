Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi on her fashion journey, beauty secrets and Cannes 2025 look: ‘My style is glam with soul’

Farhana Bodi is an Indian-origin model-turned-entrepreneur who has wowed audiences over the three seasons of Netflix's popular reality TV show Dubai Bling. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Farhana opens up about her fashion evolution, go-to beauty tips, and what to expect from her upcoming Cannes appearance. (Also read: Deepika Padukone stuns as B-Town’s most stylish mommy in new photoshoot, flaunts her postpartum glow in vibrant outfits ) Farhana Bodi opens up about her fashion journey, beauty tips, and upcoming Cannes appearance. (Instagram)

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you tell us a bit about your journey from South Africa to becoming a Dubai-based influencer and entrepreneur?

It's been quite a ride! I was born in South Africa, but I always felt like my dreams were bigger than any one place. I moved to Dubai over a decade ago with the hope of building something of my own. At first, it was just me, my vision, and a lot of hustle. I didn't have a clear roadmap but I had a strong sense of purpose. Over time, through fashion, content, and connecting with women globally, I found my space. Dubai gave me the platform to turn that vision into reality.

What inspired you to step into the world of fashion and social media?

Fashion has always been my language, it's how I express emotion, identity, and strength. Social media just became the natural extension of that expression. I saw a space where I could not only showcase style but also share stories, inspire, and connect. It was never just about aesthetics, it was about empowerment and visibility, especially for women who look like me.

How has Dubai Bling changed your life, personally and professionally?

Dubai Bling opened up my world in so many ways. It introduced me to a global audience and allowed people to see beyond the curated photos to see the woman, the mother and the entrepreneur. It also brought its share of scrutiny, which taught me how to stand even stronger in my truth. Professionally, it's been a launchpad for exciting opportunities, but personally, it's been a journey of growth and learning.

Do you feel Dubai Bling accurately represents your real personality and lifestyle?

To an extent, yes and no. Reality TV is still edited for entertainment, so of course not every layer of who I am can fit into a season. I'm a very spiritual, grounded person, but I also love fashion, travel, and luxury. The show shows one side of that, but the depth, especially as a mother and entrepreneur, is something you really only understand if you know me personally.

You're always serving looks, how would you describe your personal style?

Thank you! My style is glam with soul. I love statement pieces, but I always dress for how I feel. One day it's power suits, the next it's flowy silks. I mix elegance with edge, and I always aim for confidence over trends.

Who are your fashion icons or inspirations?

I've always admired women who blend strength with style, like Rihanna, Zendaya, and old-school icons like Sophia Loren. But honestly, I also draw inspiration from everyday women around me. There's nothing more inspiring than someone who owns her look unapologetically.

Can you share your beauty secrets?

Hydration, sleep (whenever I can get it!), and skincare are key. I'm big on facial massages, clean products, and inner wellness. And I never underestimate the power of a good lipstick and a quiet moment to breathe.

You're set to attend Cannes this year, what can we expect from your red carpet look? Any hints on the designer or style direction?

Cannes is such a dream, and I've been working closely with a designer who truly understands my vibe. Expect something timeless but bold—elegance with a bit of drama. I want to celebrate my roots while standing tall in global glam. Let's just say… it's going to be a moment.