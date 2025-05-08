Deepika Padukone stuns as B-Town’s most stylish mommy in new photoshoot, flaunts her postpartum glow in vibrant outfits

Deepika Padukone recently graced the cover of Marie Claire’s 2025 ‘The Motherhood Issue’ with a breathtaking photoshoot that perfectly captured her radiant new mom glow. Dressed in everything from dreamy, flowy silhouettes to sleek, curve-accentuating gowns, she served one striking look after another. With every ensemble, Deepika proved that motherhood has only amplified her style. Let’s decode her fabulous wardrobe and take some serious fashion notes. Deepika Padukone shows off stunning post-pregnancy style in new photoshoot. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika’s postpartum glow meets high fashion

In the first look, Deepika wows in a striking bright orange dress. The flowy silhouette of the outfit added a sense of movement and grace, while the chic one-shoulder neckline, adorned with intricate floral embellishments, offered a playful touch. Her makeup was equally on point: she went bold with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick while a pop of orange eyeshadow subtly echoed the hue of her outfit. With her luscious straight hair left loose in a sleek middle parting, Deepika exuded glamour and confidence.

Her second look was nothing short of stunning either. She slipped into a beige dress that featured a daring deep plunging neckline and a curve-hugging bottom, perfectly accentuating her post-pregnancy glow and statuesque frame. The neutral tone added a touch of softness, while the sleek silhouette gave it a modern, high-fashion twist.

Bold hues, dreamy capes and statement details

In her third look, Deepika brought sunshine to the frame in a gorgeous lemon-yellow gown. Designed with a high neckline and a breezy, flowy silhouette, this look stood out for its dreamy cape-style top that added an ethereal touch of drama and flair. The delicate layering and soft fabric movement made it a true head-turner, striking the right balance between contemporary style and classic grace.

In another look, she slipped into a glamorous grey gown. The highlight of this ensemble was the stunning long fringe detailing on the top, which added texture, movement, and a healthy dose of glamour to the look.