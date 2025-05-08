Menu Explore
Deepika Padukone stuns as B-Town’s most stylish mommy in new photoshoot, flaunts her postpartum glow in vibrant outfits

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
May 08, 2025 08:05 AM IST

Deepika Padukone graces Marie Claire’s 2025 Motherhood Issue, showcasing her radiant postpartum glow in series of stylish outfits that redefine maternity chic.

Deepika Padukone recently graced the cover of Marie Claire’s 2025 ‘The Motherhood Issue’ with a breathtaking photoshoot that perfectly captured her radiant new mom glow. Dressed in everything from dreamy, flowy silhouettes to sleek, curve-accentuating gowns, she served one striking look after another. With every ensemble, Deepika proved that motherhood has only amplified her style. Let’s decode her fabulous wardrobe and take some serious fashion notes.

Deepika Padukone shows off stunning post-pregnancy style in new photoshoot. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone shows off stunning post-pregnancy style in new photoshoot. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

(Also read: Deepika Padukone’s 2nd look at WAVES 2025 is blinged-out black suit you won’t forget: Pics and videos )

Deepika’s postpartum glow meets high fashion

In the first look, Deepika wows in a striking bright orange dress. The flowy silhouette of the outfit added a sense of movement and grace, while the chic one-shoulder neckline, adorned with intricate floral embellishments, offered a playful touch. Her makeup was equally on point: she went bold with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick while a pop of orange eyeshadow subtly echoed the hue of her outfit. With her luscious straight hair left loose in a sleek middle parting, Deepika exuded glamour and confidence.

Her second look was nothing short of stunning either. She slipped into a beige dress that featured a daring deep plunging neckline and a curve-hugging bottom, perfectly accentuating her post-pregnancy glow and statuesque frame. The neutral tone added a touch of softness, while the sleek silhouette gave it a modern, high-fashion twist.

Bold hues, dreamy capes and statement details

In her third look, Deepika brought sunshine to the frame in a gorgeous lemon-yellow gown. Designed with a high neckline and a breezy, flowy silhouette, this look stood out for its dreamy cape-style top that added an ethereal touch of drama and flair. The delicate layering and soft fabric movement made it a true head-turner, striking the right balance between contemporary style and classic grace.

In another look, she slipped into a glamorous grey gown. The highlight of this ensemble was the stunning long fringe detailing on the top, which added texture, movement, and a healthy dose of glamour to the look.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
