Shloka Mehta came out of her ‘comfort zone’ for Anant-Radhika pre-wedding cruise, says stylist sister

Shloka Mehta stepped out of her “comfort zone” for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebration, says her stylist sister Diya Mehta Jatia. In an interview with Nod Magazine, Jatia spoke about styling Shloka Mehta for the Mediterranean cruise hosted by the Ambanis. Shloka Mehta is married to Akash Ambani, the elder son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Shloka Mehta in a custom Versace creation(Instagram/@dmjatia)

“I must give her full credit for coming out of her comfort zone and trusting me with the options I gave her. It's been an evolving and continual process,” Jatia told Nod Magazine.

The four-day cruise celebrating Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming nuptials kicked off on May 29 in Palermo, Italy. The theme for the first night was “Starry Night” and Shloka opted for a design by UK-based designer Sabina Bilenko. She wore a puff-sleeved white top and pleated pants. “We went for white to mimic moonlight, with embellishments on the outfit to resemble star,” explained Diya Mehta Jatia.

Later on during the night, she changed into one of her most striking looks - a custom Ashish dress inspired by Van Gogh’s The Starry Night, which is one of the most recognisable and widely replicated artworks in the world.

The dress reimagined Van Gogh’s Starry Night with thousands of sequins. “We recreated the painting in sequins on the dress. It was classic, elegant at first and then more fun and experimental for the after-party,” said Jatia.

For Day 2 in Rome, Shloka Mehta wore a vintage fringed Chanel piece for the toga party. “I thought it was cool because when you think of a toga party, most people end up wearing white, but this was gold and had a little edge to it,” Jatia explained.

“Unmasking Shloka's inner princess”

Next came the widely-reported masquerade ball on Day 3.

The Versace atelier created a special look for Mehta for this event, comprising a mermaid-coded blue and gold gown.

“Didi was keen to work with Versace. So this is something we started from the time the dates were set for the events. It was the first design house we connected with. My sister had just had a baby, so her body was constantly changing in this one year. They made it very easy to work around that,” London-based Diya Mehta Jatia explained.

For the after-party, Mehta changed into another Sabina Bilenko look - a minidress with a black velvet bodice and a crepe skirt.

“Sabina did a phenomenal job. It was made in just two days. You had to see how confident Didi was in it because she felt so good,” said Jatia to Nod Magazine.