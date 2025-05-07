Menu Explore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in simple white suit, pearl necklace and minimal makeup looks glitzy without being over the top

BySanya Panwar
May 07, 2025 11:41 AM IST

White suits are a timeless and versatile choice for ethnic wear. Here are some styling tips to make a statement like Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's elegant ivory kurta and pants set is just what festive occasions in summer call for. The actor on May 6 stepped out in an ethnic outfit that is perfect for pre-wedding functions and other festivities, when you don't want to deck up in a lehenga. Her overall look is beautiful but not OTT (over the top). Also read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves major face card goals in dreamy all-blue ensemble. See pics

If you like minimalism, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's white suit look is perfect for upcoming festivities. (X/ Actresswoods)
If you like minimalism, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's white suit look is perfect for upcoming festivities. (X/ Actresswoods)

What did Samantha Ruth Prabhu wear?

A kurta set like Samantha Ruth Prabhu's is the epitome of versatility. It is easy to dress up or down depending on the event you are attending. The actor wore a House of Masaba outfit with ornate embroidery and paired it with whimsical pearl jewellery for a dreamy vibe.

The straight kurta with a V neckline comes with flared sleeves and is embellished with a beautiful patchwork of crochet borders. It is teamed with a pair of matching straight pants with a crochet border at the side seam and an organza dupatta adorned with a beautiful patchwork of crochet borders and tassels.

Samantha paired her outfit with a necklace from the brand Moi. It features an elegant line of South Sea pearls with a natural diamond-studded closure, and an emerald at its heart and pearls on either side.

How much does this look cost and how to copy it?

The outfit designed by Masaba Gupta sells for 32,000 on the designer brand's website, while the necklace is priced at 194,361 on Moi's website.

A staple in most ethnic wear wardrobes, white suits are all about maximum impact with minimum effort. Like Samantha, pair your white suit with minimal accessories to let the outfit speak for itself. Opt for intricate embroidery or embellishments to add visual interest. To try something a little different from the actor's look, add a vibrant dupatta or scarf in a bright colour to create a statement piece.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
