Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves major face card goals in dreamy all-blue ensemble. See pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 26, 2025 06:19 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a dreamy blue kimono-style jumpsuit by Payal Khandwala, accessorised with diamond jewellery and a flawless makeup look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is here to bless your screens in the dreamiest shade of blue. The 37-year-old actor recently turned up the heat in a stunning blue outfit, serving major face card goals and leaving us all a little obsessed. Let’s dive into her look and grab some style inspiration. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu explores the concept of cycle syncing with nutritionist on her podcast: Is it a wellness trend? )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns heads in vibrant blue outfit. (Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns heads in vibrant blue outfit. (Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocks stunning blue ensemble

Samantha gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by a blue heart as the caption. Dressed head-to-toe in a stunning blue outfit, Samantha served serious glam vibes and struck a bunch of swoon-worthy poses.

Samantha turned heads in a gorgeous blue kimono-style jumpsuit from Payal Khandwala’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection. The outfit featured a collared silhouette in a striking, vibrant blue shade that instantly caught the eye. She elevated the look by layering it with a sheer organza cape, detailed with intricate golden embroidery along the sleeves, perfectly rocking the monochrome trend while adding just the right touch of drama and elegance.

How she styled her look

Assisted by celebrity stylist Prayag Menon, Samantha accessorised her look with a stunning multi-layered diamond necklace, sparkling diamond drop earrings, a statement ring adorning her finger, and a pair of silver metallic heels that added just the right amount of glam.

Her makeup, done by Avni Rambhia, featured shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, a smoky winged eyeliner, a generous dose of highlighter, and a perfect swipe of nude lipstick. For the hair, with the help of hairstylist Daksh Nidhi, Samantha styled her luscious locks into a neat bun, with a soft section left loose at the front to beautifully frame her face.

On the work front

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of the global series, alongside Varun Dhawan. She is currently busy filming Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves major face card goals in dreamy all-blue ensemble. See pics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On