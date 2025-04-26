Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves major face card goals in dreamy all-blue ensemble. See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is here to bless your screens in the dreamiest shade of blue. The 37-year-old actor recently turned up the heat in a stunning blue outfit, serving major face card goals and leaving us all a little obsessed. Let’s dive into her look and grab some style inspiration. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu explores the concept of cycle syncing with nutritionist on her podcast: Is it a wellness trend? ) Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns heads in vibrant blue outfit. (Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocks stunning blue ensemble

Samantha gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by a blue heart as the caption. Dressed head-to-toe in a stunning blue outfit, Samantha served serious glam vibes and struck a bunch of swoon-worthy poses.

Samantha turned heads in a gorgeous blue kimono-style jumpsuit from Payal Khandwala’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection. The outfit featured a collared silhouette in a striking, vibrant blue shade that instantly caught the eye. She elevated the look by layering it with a sheer organza cape, detailed with intricate golden embroidery along the sleeves, perfectly rocking the monochrome trend while adding just the right touch of drama and elegance.

How she styled her look

Assisted by celebrity stylist Prayag Menon, Samantha accessorised her look with a stunning multi-layered diamond necklace, sparkling diamond drop earrings, a statement ring adorning her finger, and a pair of silver metallic heels that added just the right amount of glam.

Her makeup, done by Avni Rambhia, featured shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, a smoky winged eyeliner, a generous dose of highlighter, and a perfect swipe of nude lipstick. For the hair, with the help of hairstylist Daksh Nidhi, Samantha styled her luscious locks into a neat bun, with a soft section left loose at the front to beautifully frame her face.

On the work front

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of the global series, alongside Varun Dhawan. She is currently busy filming Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.