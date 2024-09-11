Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes fans through a day in her life, reveals all her beauty secrets. Watch

Step into a day in the life of Samantha Ruth Prabhu! The 36-year-old actor is quite active on social media and frequently shares snippets of her daily life with her Instagram family. Just a few days ago, she shared some insights on gut health, and this time, she's taking her fans through her day, revealing her secrets for glowing skin and a healthy body. On Wednesday morning, Samantha gave her fans a mid-week surprise by sharing a "Day in My Life" video on Instagram along with the caption, "Life's Golden." From her skincare rituals to her workout routine, scroll down to discover more about Samantha's day. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's goddess look in red corset and skirt by Masaba Gupta steals hearts. It costs... ) From beauty rituals to workout routines, get the inside scoop on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's daily routine.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's skincare rituals

Samantha begins her day early by soaking up some morning sunlight. Her skincare routine for the day includes the following practices:

Oil pulling: For her morning skincare routine, Samantha practices oil pulling, an ancient method involving swishing oil in the mouth to detoxify the body. This technique can enhance skin health by reducing inflammation and promoting a clearer, glowing complexion.

Gua Sha: After oil pulling, Samantha uses a Gua Sha tool. This traditional Chinese practice helps massage the face, improve blood circulation, and reduce puffiness for a revitalized appearance.

LED eye mask: For her eye care routine, Samantha uses an LED eye mask. It employs light-emitting diodes to target the delicate skin around the eyes, reducing dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.

Ice water dip: Before her shoot, Samantha uses an ice water dip. This involves submerging her face in cold water to reduce puffiness, tighten pores, and boost circulation, resulting in a refreshed and glowing complexion.

Red light therapy: In the afternoon, Samantha heads to her red light therapy session. This treatment uses low-level red LEDs to boost collagen, reduce wrinkles, improve skin tone, and promote healing, leading to healthier and more youthful skin.

Samantha's workout routine

Gym in the morning: In the morning, Samantha hits the gym for a workout that includes cardio and strength training, ensuring a balanced and effective fitness routine.

Evening pickleball session: In the evening, Samantha enjoys a game of pickleball, combining fun with fitness for a lively end to her day.

After a long day, Samantha wraps up her evening with a few minutes of meditation. This calming practice helps her unwind and relax, preparing her for a restful night's sleep.