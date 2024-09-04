Baby carrots for great glowing skin: A diet staple we should all follow

Carrots are unanimously hailed for being great for vision. However, a recent study states that baby carrots can do a lot more than that. The study, led by Mary Harper Simmons, Samford University, stated that baby carrots might be the answer to great glowing skin. Baby carrots – when snacked on for at least thrice a week – can help in increasing the levels of skin carotenoids in young adults. (Unsplash)

Increased levels of skin carotenoids

The study was presented at the NUTRITION 2024 conference, which stated that baby carrots – when snacked on for at least thrice a week – can help in increasing the levels of skin carotenoids in young adults. High skin carotenoid levels can help in increasing antioxidant protection and alleviating the risk of chronic diseases. Skin carotenoid levels – when high – can also help in boosting the overall immune system of the body.

Mary Harper Simmons, a Master of Science in Nutrition student at Samford University and lead author of the study, in a media release, said that previous studies have suggested consuming a recommended serving of fruits and vegetables every day for good skin. However, the recent study suggests that a small dietary change – inclusion of baby carrots – can help in improving skin health effectively.

Why are carotenoids essential?

Carotenoids are responsible for the bright red, orange, and yellow colours in fruits and vegetables. In skin, carotenoids can be measured to assess the daily consumption of fruits and vegetables. The study demonstrated that people who consumed baby carrots regularly had a 10 percent increase in their skin carotenoid levels. People who combined baby carrots and a multivitamin on a daily basis for consumption showed a dramatic increase of 21 percent in their skin carotenoid levels.

The study further noted that consuming a multivitamin containing beta-carotene may not help in increasing skin carotenoid levels – the other plant nutrients in baby carrots can effectively improve skin health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.