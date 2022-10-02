6 benefits of eating raw carrot for overall health

Raw carrots are so powerful that they can benefit women in a variety of ways. There are many advantages to consuming raw vegetables as opposed to cooked ones. You receive the greatest amount of enzymes, vitamins, and minerals necessary for optimal health. Many individuals enjoy eating raw vegetables, but feel that doing so could expose them to worms or other poisons makes many of them fearful and hesitant to do so. In reality, if you eat your vegetables raw, you can get a variety of health benefits. Consuming raw veggies also reduces the time required for food preparation. A vegetable with several uses is the carrot. They are available for consumption raw, steamed, cooked, roasted, or as a component of soups and stews. Vitamin content in vegetables can be diminished or removed when they are boiled. Carrots are best consumed raw or steamed. (Also read: Spinach to Coconut: Eat these 5 foods raw for maximum health benefits )

Holistic Nutritionist, Katie Braswell, suggested the benefits of eating raw carrots for overall health in her recent Instagram post.

1. Hormonal balance

When you eat a raw carrot, its fiber binds itself to excess estrogen and helps pull it from the body. This is important because too much estrogen can lead to different hormonal disruptions including acne, PMS, mood fluctuations, etc. Raw carrots help lower the number of bad bacteria in the gut. Since intestinal bacteria is typically one of the main problems causing hormonal imbalance.

2. Detoxes endotoxins

Carrots are root vegetables that contain unique fibers that attach themselves to endotoxins, bacteria and estrogen. After eating a raw carrot a day for a few days, the balance can shift away from high endotoxins, high cortisol and estrogen. It is a great way to detox endotoxins from the body.

3. Rich in Vitamin A

Carrots are an excellent source of vitamin A, with one serving providing 184% of your daily nutritional value. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends at least 700 to 900 micrograms of vitamin A a day for adults and children over the age of 4. One whole raw carrot contains enough vitamin A to meet the FDA recommendation, as does one slice of pumpkin pie.

4. Eliminates excess estrogen

Carrots have special indigestible fibers that aid in the body's detoxification of excess estrogen. In order to help the liver more efficiently regulate metabolism, it has been discovered that raw carrots block the reabsorption of estrogens from the gut.

5. Promotes clear skin

Carrots are loaded with Vitamin A and beta-carotene. Therefore, eating raw carrots can help reduce acne and prevent blemishes by reducing inflammation and encouraging cell turnover (natural exfoliation).

6. Helps balance thyroid

Carrots are a great ingredient for those with hypothyroidism as they are an excellent source of vitamin A which supports thyroid function.

