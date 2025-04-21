Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist reveals whether hair spa can fix hair fall, is better than other treatments

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, often shares valuable hair care insights with his Insta family. In his latest post from April 20, he dives into whether a hair spa treatments could be key to tackling hair fall and improving hair health. (Also read: Jawed Habib shares a hair growth hack with onion juice to combat hairfall: '99% people will have their hair back' ) Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur advocates for hair spas as a gentler alternative to harsh treatments.(Instagram)

What is hair spa and how does it help?

Amit shares in his post, "A lot of people ask me about hair spa." Explaining what it is, he says, "A hair spa is actually a multi-step treatment that nourishes both your scalp and your hair." While salons often promote hair spa treatments as a solution for frizz, Amit acknowledges that it can help, but only temporarily. "Salons claim that it helps with frizz, and yes, it could temporarily fix your frizz problem," he says.

Can hair spas help reduce hair fall?

Amit, however, prefers hair spa over other treatments like keratin or Botox, explaining that it doesn't alter the natural structure of the hair. "When it comes to hair fall, a hair spa doesn't have a huge impact on it, but the scalp is deeply cleaned in the process, which can promote healthier hair over time," he shares. This makes hair spa a gentler, more natural alternative to other harsher treatments that can affect the hair's integrity.

However, Amit also emphasises that while hair spas can be beneficial, they’re not a miracle cure for hair fall. "It’s important to note that it doesn’t address the underlying causes of hair fall that you might be experiencing," he says. In the caption of his post, he further clarifies, "It can give your hair and scalp a much-needed refresh, but let’s be clear, they won’t solve hair fall or tackle the root cause. However, they’re a gentler alternative to chemical treatments for your hair without altering its structure."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.