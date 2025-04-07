New mom Shraddha Arya shows lumps of hair falling out after delivering twins: 'It's real'

Actor Shraddha Arya, who welcomed twins - a baby boy and girl - in November last year, recently gave her fans a glimpse into her life as a new mother. Alongside the joy and excitement of motherhood, Shraddha has opened up about her postpartum struggles, sharing her experience with significant hair loss. Also read: Shraddha Arya on announcing first pregnancy with husband Rahul Nagal: I am in my happy trimester Last year, Shraddha, best known for her performance in Kundali Bhagya, and her husband Rahul Nagal, become proud parents to twins-- a baby boy and a girl.(Instagram)

Shraddha Arya opens up about postpartum struggles

Shraddha recently took to her Instagram story to share a candid photograph showcasing the reality of her postpartum struggles. The Kundali Bhagya actor uploaded a photo showcasing the extent of her hair loss, visibly expressing her concern and distress over this issue. She shared the image with caption, "It's Real #PostpartumHairfall" accompanied by a crying emoticon.

Her Insta story.

On postpartum hairloss

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle in 2023, Medha Singh, Aesthetician, Cosmetologist and CEO of Juvena Herbals Pvt. Ltd., said, "The most common difficulty faced by women after pregnancy is the amount of hair loss. It is understood that during pregnancy, a female’s hair grows and new hair starts emerging which post-partum begins to fall leading to a depressive phase for females. The hair that falls after pregnancy does not lead to hair loss if the diet, nutrition and sleep cycle during pregnancy are appropriate. Apart from internal care, external care is important as well.

“To prevent hair loss, it is necessary to keep the scalp hydrated because even if the human body consists of 70% water, it only secretes oil and to fulfil the demand for water we have to supply it to the body externally.”

Shraddha embraces motherhood

Meanwhile, Shraddha recently introduced her twins, Shaurya and Siya via a Ghibli post. “Meet our two tiny Tornadoes, SHAURYA & SIYA. TWINS :), cuz’ Life was too peaceful, one just wouldn’t be chaotic enough," she wrote, while sharing the photo.

Last year, Shraddha, best known for her performance in Kundali Bhagya, and her husband Rahul Nagal, became proud parents to twins-- a baby boy and a girl. Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming post celebrating the birth of her twins. Sharing a picture of her holding her newborn babies wrapped in a blue and pink blankets, Shraddha wrote, "Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full!" She also added Billie Eilish's 'Everything I Wanted' in the background. Her post featured several blue and pink balloons with 'it's a boy' and 'it's a girl' written on it and also had her twins' birth date, i.e. November 29, 2024.

Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot in 2021 in Delhi. Their wedding was attended by her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas and others.