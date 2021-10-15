Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Dussehra 2021: Shibani Dandekar dazzles in a floral salwar suit
fashion

Dussehra 2021: Shibani Dandekar dazzles in a floral salwar suit

For Dussehra, Shibani Dandekar chose flowers and wrote a warm wish for her fans. She decked up in a salwar suit intricately embroidered with flower motifs and make us drool.
Dussehra 2021: Shibani Dandekar dazzles in a floral salwar suit(Instagram/@shibanidandekar)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 04:06 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Shibani Dandekar is an absolute fashionista. Be it carrying a traditional attire with utmost poise or donning a western casual outfit with a lot of sass, Shibani can do both with equal fervour. And when it comes to one of the biggest festivals of India, Shibani knows how to merge ethnicity with her personalised touch of style.

Shibani’s sense of sartorial fashion has always managed to win the hearts of her fans. Her Instagram profile is replete with her pictures from personal diaries to her fashion photoshoots. As the Navaratri nears its end for this year, Shibani wished her Instagram family with a stunning picture of herself.

The nine-day long festival dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga kickstarted on October 7 and will end on October 15. Shibani Dandekar, who had been basking in the colours of festivities, took to her Instagram profile to share a warm wish for her fans.

ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar drops major festive fashion cues in bright colours

On Friday, Shibani set festive fashion goals higher with a black kurti printed with colourful flower motifs all over. She paired it with white churi pants and a transparent dupatta embroidered with red flower motifs. The intricately detailed ensemble is making our Dussehra better. Take a look at her pictures:

RELATED STORIES

Against a black brick wall, Shibani posed for pictures all the while smiling with all her hearts. The actor left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulder. With one hand on her waist, Shibani posed while looking away from the camera.

“Flower Power! May the fierce goddess within you give the strength to fight evil with good. Here's wishing you a very Happy Dussehra,” Shibani wrote in her caption. She also added these hashtags to her post and added more festive vibe to her picture - #indianwear, #ethnic, #festivevibes, #goodvibes, #instafashion, #instadaily and #fridaymood.

Shibani’s picture is making our Dussehra better, and also setting major goals of ethnic fashion. BRB, taking notes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shibani dandekar fashion dussehra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dussehra 2021: Sara sets fashion goals in a pink and silver traditional attire

9

Dussehra 2021: Women indulge in Sindoor Khela

Dussehra 2021: From posing with Durga idol to dhunuchi, Tina Datta did it all

Dussehra 2021: Mouni Roy, in a bridal ensemble, wishes her fans 
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP