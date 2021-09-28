Shibani Dandekar lays ultimate workout goals with new gym video, Shabana Azmi calls it insane

Working out is fun if you enter the gym with dedication, and Indian-Australian singer, actor and model Shibani Dandekar's latest video proves the same. The star, who is dating Farhan Akhtar, took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out at the gym and setting new fitness goals for us.

Dressed in a pastel yellow sports bra with racerback detail and bright yellow cycling shorts, Shibani nailed the intense gym routine as she did strength training exercises in the clip.

Shibani chose a fun caption for her video and challenged her trainer if he was ready for her. She wrote, "You ready for me @drewnealpt? let's do this! #trainingmode."

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Shibani gets boyfriend Farhan's name tattooed on her neck. See pic

Shibani's video impressed many of her followers, and they took to the comments section to praise the star. Farhan Akhtar's mother, Shabana Azmi, also took to the comments section to praise Shibani and wrote, "This is insane!" Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped heart eye emojis.

Comments on Shibani's post.

ALSO READ: Shibani gets boyfriend Farhan's name tattooed on her neck. See pic

Shibani's video impressed many of her followers, and they took to the comments section to praise the star. Farhan Akhtar's mother, Shabana Azmi, also took to the comments section to praise Shibani and wrote, "This is insane!" Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped heart eye emojis.

|#+|

In the video, Shibani did various strength training routines that engaged all the muscles of her body like Lateral pull-downs, Weight training with dumbbells, Bicep cable curls, Bent Over T-Bar Floor Row, and more.

This is not the first time that Shibani has posted her workout routine video with fans. A few months ago, she shared a clip of all the exercises she did at the gym in a week. She had captioned it, "Another week of training done not without the best coach in the world @drewnealpt."

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been in a relationship for the last three years. On February 21 this year, the two completed three years of being together. Previously, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, and the duo is the parents of two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter