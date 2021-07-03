Shibani Dandekar's video shows how she trains at gym, internet calls her Toofaan

Shibani Dandekar just gave the internet a glimpse of how she trained the entire week at the gym. We are beyond stunned. Many netizens even took to the comments section to call the Indian-Australian singer, actor, anchor and model ‘Toofaan part 2’ or ‘Female version of Toofaan’, and we cannot help but agree. For the uninitiated, Toofaan is Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film.

Shibani shared the video of herself training hard at the gym on Instagram. She captioned it, “Another week of training done. not without the best coach in the world @drewnealpt.”

The reel is a compilation of Shibani doing various exercises at the gym throughout the week. She wore monotone sports bra and training shorts in different colours for each regimen, and nailed gym fashion while hustling like a true boss.

The Instagram reel begins with Shibani doing a Lat pull-down front exercise. The rest of the video shows her doing workouts like Leg Press with a barbell, Bench Dips, Barbell Deadlift, Standing Lats Push-Down, Lateral with Front Raise, Australian Push-Ups and Barbell Hip Thrust. The exercises that Shibani did are great for strengthening the core and building muscles in the triceps, chest, and shoulders.

After Shibani posted the video online, it garnered several reactions from her followers. The video had over 183k views and more than 22k likes.

Many celebrities took to the comments section to praise the star. Some even compared Shibani’s grind to boyfriend Farhan Akhtar’s new film Toofaan about a national level boxer. Mukti Mohan commented, “Toofaan part 2 in making.” Another user wrote, “Female version of Toofaan.”

As for the film, Toofaan is set for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. The film revolves around Farhan’s character Aziz Ali and his journey of becoming a boxing champion from the streets of Dongri.

