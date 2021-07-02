Toofaan song Todun Taak: Farhan Akhtar is unstoppable as he transforms into boxer with Paresh Rawal’s help

The first song of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports drama Toofaan, titled Todun Taak, has dropped online. It showcases the rigorous training undergone by Farhan Akhtar’s character, Aziz Ali, to become a boxing champion.

At the beginning of the video, Mrunal Thakur’s character offers Farhan Akhtar’s character two options -- to remain local goon Ajju Bhai or become celebrated boxer Aziz Ali. As he chooses the latter, the clip shows the rigorous training he undergoes, under the tutelage of Paresh Rawal’s character.

Todun Taak is composed by Dub Sharma, with vocals and lyrics by D’Evil. It is the first of the six songs from Toofaan to release online.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Farhan and Mrunal wrote, “Ek ki nahin, ye un sab ki kahani hai jinhone zindagi mein na rukne ki thaani hain (This is the story of all those people who are determined to never stop). #TodunTaak song out now.”

The trailer of Toofan released on Wednesday. The film revolves around Farhan’s character Aziz Ali and his journey to becoming a boxing champion from the streets of Dongri. However, he is tainted by a scandal and gets banned from the ring for five years. The film also shows how he makes a successful comeback.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Toofan, Farhan said that everyone has been guilty of judging others and putting them into a box, on the basis of factors such as race, religion or even the level of their education. “We have all been guilty. But Toofan tries to change that notion. It tells us that a person can be much more beyond those. These things can give us a broad idea, but if we really want to try and read someone, it cannot be such a broad, generic set group. It is important to take the time to understand that person individually, to form an opinion about someone,” he said.

Toofaan is set for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.