Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are all smiles in 'hassi khushi' pic with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Shabana Azmi has shared a happy and colourful family picture on Instagram. In the photo, the veteran actor is seen smiling with her family--husband Javed Akhtar, stepson Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Shabana Azmi is seen in a bright yellow suit and with a flower in her hair. Javed is seen smiling, wearing a mustard yellow kurta. Farhan Akhtar is also seen in a bright mustard T-shirt and white pants. Meanwhile, Shibani is seen in a tie-dye pink and yellow shirt with blue pants.

Sharing the photo, Shabana wrote, "Hassi Khushi." Commenting on the picture, Richa Chadha wrote, "Toofani, sailab , jalwa and toofan." Shabana's outfit also received some compliments. "Your dupatta is so pretty with the gota." A fan wrote, "Beautiful. Love the colours."

The picture is from Diwali 2019. Sharing it on Instagram back then, Shabana had written, "#Diwali mubarak sabko. Khushi shanti mohabbat sabko miley (Happy Diwali. May everyone be happy, peaceful, in love)."

Shabana has previously posted photos with Farhan and Shibani. Previously, Javed had said that does not ask personal question of his children. “I believe that once kids become adults, they have a right to their privacy and asking them personal questions is a no-no. If they offer personal information, you should listen but never probe or enquire or question them. It is not a decent thing. If my kids want to share about their personal lives with me, I would be most happy to listen but I never probe or ask personal questions to my kids,” he had told Hindustan Times in January.

Shabana, on Farhan's birthday, had told a leading daily, "He is fiercely independent and deeply caring. Also, he is talented, funny, at times witty and a super father. I respect his space and he respects mine, which is why we have a strong bond."