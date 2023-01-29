Easy haircare for busy moms: Simple tips to keep your hair looking great

Being a mother isn't easy! It is a tough job that requires immense dedication that stresses you out. As a result, the probability of your self-care time being compromised is generally high. The most popular complaint from mothers is often that they lack sufficient time to care for and manage their hair. This often results in hair loss or a decrease in overall hair quality. Thus mothers must pay attention to their hair demands not just for appearance but also for overall health. With a few simple tips and tricks, you can keep your hair looking healthy and beautiful, even with a busy schedule. (Also read: Winter hair care routine: Tips and tricks to boost hair health this cold season )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Jain, Nutritionist and Health Coach at Chicnutrix, shared some excellent hair care tips for all those busy moms on the go:

1. Nourish your hair

Always use hair oil that addresses your concerns and apply it 30 minutes to 1 hour before washing your hair. While doing so, massage your scalp for a few minutes to get the blood flowing and stimulate the hair follicle. This is much preferred over overnight oiling as it will be much easier to wash out.

2. Don’t wash your hair daily

Washing your hair almost every day takes up a lot of your time and strips your hair of the natural oils it needs. Instead, keep your hair washing routine to every 2-3 days. This will also save a lot of your time. A bonus tip is not to use hot water to wash your hair. Instead, try rinsing your hair in cold water as the final step to seal the cuticle and get soft and shiny hair.

3. Never roughly towel dry your hair or brush it when it is wet

Doing this will only lead to more breakage and damage. Instead, pat your wet hair with an absorbent towel to get out as much water as you can. Let your hair air dry (a real-time saver!) before using a detangling brush to remove any knots/tangles. If this is not possible, start from the ends, use a brush designed for wet hair and gently start brushing your hair out.

4. Limit the use of hot styling tools on your hair

When necessary, only use a hairdryer on the lowest or coldest setting when your hair is 70% dry. Keep those curling irons or straighteners only for special occasions. However, if you like the curly look, think of trying out heatless overnight techniques, for which many YouTube tutorials are available. But yes! You will need a little extra time for that at night.

5. Protect your hair from the sun

Just like your skin, your hair also needs protection from the sun. The harsh heat can lead to several scalp conditions or damage to coloured hair. Use a hat or any form of head covering to protect your hair from harmful sun rays. As an added bonus, this will protect your scalp from dust flying around.

6. Master a few protective hairstyles

Always try simple and safe hairstyles such as a low bun, ponytail or braid when protecting your hair. These styles are convenient if you have small kids who love pulling your strands. Keep the styles low and not too tight to ensure less stress around the hairline.

They’re also a saviour if you haven’t had the time to wash your hair and still want to put a look together. A bonus tip is to use dry shampoo if you’re in a fix. Not only will it absorb the excess oil, but it will also add some texture to your hair. However, try and limit the use of such products.

7. Get that hair trimmed

You deserve a little trim! Try and get a haircut every 6-8 weeks to keep your hair healthy, and keep split ends at bay that spoils the appearance of your hair.

8. Maintain a healthy diet

Make sure your diet is nutritious and well-balanced. Include plenty of fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, good quality proteins and carbohydrates, and healthy fats in your diet. You can also include biotin or other supplements designed especially for haircare needs.

These supplements also come in multiple fun and accessible consumption forms that you can carry around easily so that you do not miss out on your nutrition even while travelling. Remember, your hair is also made up of protein, so it is essential to include enough protein in your diet throughout the day.

9. Stay hydrated!

It is vital to consider the benefits of water for your hair. Our hair is made up of water; therefore, staying hydrated all the time is extremely important. Water keeps dry, brittle hair at bay and a hydrated scalp also means stronger hair and less overall damage.

