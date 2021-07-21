Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

Eid Mubarak: Hina Khan pairs 6k chikankari gharara set with bold red lips

Eid-al-Adha 2021: Hina Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak by sharing pictures of herself dressed in a stunning chikankari gharara set with bold red lips. The ensemble is worth ₹6k.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Eid Mubarak: Hina Khan pairs 6k chikankari gharara set with bold red lips(Instagram/@therealhinakhan)

Actor Hina Khan joined several celebrities online to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha 2021 today (July 21). Hina wished her followers Eid Mubarak by posting several pictures of herself dressed in a stunning red ensemble and impressed the fashion police.

Hina wore a chikankari kurti and gharara set for Eid celebrations at her home and looked absolutely ravishing. Her handmade ensemble is from a clothing brand called The Chikan Label and is worth 6k.

Sharing the pictures, Hina captioned her photos, "Eid Mubarak." Her ensemble is giving us style cues for the festive or wedding season.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan in 3k one-shoulder ruffle dress gives us the perfect look for summer

Hina wore a red Lucknow chikankari kurti and gharara set to celebrate the festival. The intricate chikankari stitches enhanced the beauty of the gorgeous ensemble adorned with Kamdani Badla or Mukaish highlights.

This royal piece had a gorgeous detailed neckline, with the same embroidery repeated on the hem of the kurta and the gharara borders. The sheer sleeves of the kurta also had Mukaish highlights.

Hina Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak.

Hina styled her ethnic look with open side-parted locks, and for accessories, she chose pretty statement-making silver drop earrings, silver bangles, a ring, and a dainty nath.

She glammed up the traditional attire with kohl-lined eyes, filled-in eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, bold red lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and subtle eye shadow.

Coming back to Hina's outfit, if you wish to add the look to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The red kurta and sharara set is worth 9,999. But, it is currently available at a discount and is worth 5,999.

The chikankari kurti and gharara set. (thechikanlabel.com)

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in a music video, Baarish Ban Jaana, with Shaheer Sheikh. She will be next seen in a film called Lines starring Farida Jalal, Rishi Bhutani, and Rahat Kazmi. It will release on Voot Select on July 29.

