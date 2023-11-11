Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party: Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur to Disha Patani; what best-dressed stars wore

Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai last night. Many stars arrived at the party dressed in their best traditional ensembles. The guest list included Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra, Nargis Fakhri, Bhumi Pednekar, Tajasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Alaya F, Mouni Roy, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Vidya Balan, and others. While all the celebrities hose gorgeous traditional looks for the occasion, some stole the show in their striking ensembles. Check out the best-dressed stars from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash and what they wore below.

Best-dressed celebrities at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Who wore what

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon embraced boho-chic elegance and mixed it with a traditional silhouette at Ekta Kapoor's party in a stunning black lehenga and choli set heavily embroidered in gold accents. While the sleeveless blouse has a backless design, dori ties, a bodycon fitting and a curved hemline, the skirt features pleated ghera and a high-rise waist. She styled the ensemble with oxidised silver, choker, kadhas, rings, jhumkis, bold smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, dainty bindi, centre-parted sleek bun, nude lip shade, and glowing skin.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday dazzled at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in an Aprita Mehta statement saree in a gorgeous blush pink shade embellished in shimmering sequins. The six yards feature a neatly pre-pleated front and pallu, a strapless bustier blouse with a plunging neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She glammed the ensemble with jhumkis, heels, centre-parted open wavy locks, a dainty bracelet, rings, and a dewy base makeup.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur embraced the sheer outfit trend in a see-through sequin and thread embroidered short kurta. He teamed it with an open Nehru jacket adorned in shimmering sequins. Churidar pants, dress shoes, back-swept hairdo, trimmed beard, and rings rounded it off.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor shimmered like gold in a colourful stone-embellished lehenga set featuring a bralette blouse, lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. Shanaya styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, letting the ensemble shine independently. She chose dainty earrings and high heels. Lastly, she chose open wavy locks, kohl-lined eyes, shimmery gold eye shadow, bushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, blush lip shade, and feathered brows for the glam picks.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani chose her signature bralette and saree look for Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. She wore an emerald green bralette blouse featuring a plunging neckline and super-cropped hem. The pre-pleated saree features gold bead embellishments on the borders. Lastly, open wavy goddess-like locks, bracelets, kadhas, gold earrings, red lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, blushed dewy skin, and feathered brows rounded it off.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar made a statement in the Barbie hot pink shade at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. She wore a silk saree decked in elegant gold brocade patterns and draped in Gujarati style. She styled the six yards with a sleeveless blouse, dangling statement earrings, a choker necklace, a chunky bracelet, centre-parted open locks, and striking glam picks.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty turned up at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in steal-worthy modern yet traditional ensembles. While Shilpa looked glamorous in a heavily-embroidered anarkali and jacket set, Shamita complemented her in a red floral-embroidered one-shoulder saree gown. The sisters styled their outfits with striking glam picks, statement bags, and minimal jewels.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked stunning at Ekta Kapoor's party in an ivory heavily-embroidered Chikanakri and sequin lehenga set. The ensemble features a spaghetti-strap blouse, a lehenga skirt, and a dupatta. She wore the outfit with gold and emerald jewels, including a choker, mang tika, and rings. Centre-parted open locks, smoky kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, nude lip shade, and blushed glowing base rounded off her glam picks.

