Enhance your natural beauty: 5 easy makeup hacks to highlight your facial features

Makeup is an art, and just like any other form of art, it requires a certain amount of skill and technique to achieve the desired result. When done right, makeup can be a powerful tool that can help you enhance your natural beauty and highlight your best features. Whether you have high cheekbones, full lips, or beautiful eyes, there are makeup hacks that can help you showcase your unique features and look your absolute best. The key to mastering makeup hacks is to understand your facial features and work with them rather than against them. For example, if you have a round face, you can use contouring to create the illusion of a more defined jawline. Similarly, if you have hooded eyes, you can use eyeshadow techniques to make your eyes appear larger and more open. (Also read: Beauty blunders: Top makeup mistakes to avoid for a flawless finish )

Pooja Walia, makeup artist and director of Pooja Walia Studio, shared with HT Lifestyle, some interesting makeup hacks to help you highlight your facial features.

1. Grab attention to your lips

If you are a lipstick lover and love to accentuate your lips by wearing bold and fun colours then it's time to amp up your lip game. You don’t need a lip injection to make your lips fuller. Draw your lips with a matching lipliner of your lip colour neatly. Apply your choice of lip shade and add a highlighter to your lips. With a highlighter brush, place some of your highlighters on your cupid bow. It makes your lips fuller and gives a lot of definition to your overall lip makeup.

2. Let your eyes speak

Focus on your eye makeup. Do a cat eye with sharp wings and keep the rest of the look very minimal. Another trick to make your eyes look bigger and brighter is to tight-line your upper lash line with eyeliner. On the lower lash line use cream-coloured liner as it helps to make the eye look bigger. If you want to experiment more, you can do a coloured winged liner look to get more attention to your eyes. Also, highlight your inner eye corners to give them a brighter appearance.

3. Arch those brows

Brows can make or break your look, so spend some time doing your eyebrows. Brush your eyebrows and set them with a brow gel. Brushing them upwards gives an uplifted look. Make sure to add some highlighters on your brow bone as it elevates the entire eye makeup. Also, adding a dash of highlighter just on the arch of your eyebrows gives a sharp feature to your eyes and brows.

4. Long lashes

If you have long eyelashes, you can accentuate them with an easy trick. Keep a pair of teaspoons inside the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Use those cold teaspoons on your eyelashes which helps to get a naturally curly finish on the lashes. Apply a coat of mascara on your lashes and for them to dry. After that, with the help of a Q-tip use a bit of loose powder to coat your lashes and top it off with another layer of mascara. It is a great way to lengthen your lashes and to volumize them.

5. Get cheeky

Your cheekbones can take centre stage when you give them a bit of edge. Use a cream contour or a powder contour on the hollows of your cheekbones. An easy way to do this is to make a fish face and you can find the hollows to place your brush correctly. Then use your brush in the shape of C. Apply a bit of loose powder under your contour lines to give it a sharp look.

