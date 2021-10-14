Esha Deol oozes oomph in 6k floral pink sharara on Navratri's Mahagauri day

The auspicious nine-day celebrations of Navratri by the Hindu community is dedicated to Maa Durga and Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami are considered two of the most important days of the festival. Devotees worship Mahagauri and Siddhidatri avatars of Durga on these last two days - Ashtami and Navami - of Navratri and Bollywood actor Esha Deol Takhtani could not be left behind as she flaunted her OOTD for the puja.

Oozing oomph on Navratri's Mahagauri day, Esha stunned fashion enthusiasts with her traditional look. While worshipping Durga's Mahagauri avatar during Navratri, Esha donned a floral pink sharara set as the colour “depicts hope, self-refinement and social upliftment” and the fashionista in us is inspired to recreate the ethnic style.

Taking to her social media handle, Esha shared two pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward this festive week and we are smitten. The pictures featured the diva donning a pink base kurta that was made of modal satin fabric and came with half sleeves along with a sweetheart neckline to raise the hotness quotient.

She teamed it with a pair of pink satin sharara pants that was handcrafted and sported handpaint with pink and red tie-dye and silver gota detailing. The kurta too was handpainted with lilies and floral motifs and Esha layered it with a sheer pure organza dupatta.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Esha accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, finger ring and a bracelet from Rubans and a tiny pink bindi to ace the ethnic vibe. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Esha amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with thick black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking candid poses and she broke into a smile for the camera, Esha shared, “The colour 'pink' is considered auspicious as it depicts hope, self-refinement, and social upliftment. We worship Goddess Mahagauri, the extreme manifestation of Goddess Durga, a symbol of purity and serenity (sic).”

The actor-writer added, “Goddess Mahagauri has the power to fulfill all the desires of her devotees. #Navratri2021 (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian womeswear, home décor and footwear brand Aachho that boasts of unrivalled craft heritage that strikes a perfect chord between effortless styles and off the runway luxury, artistic lifestyle rooted in the cultural diversity of vibrant colours and classic handblock prints translated into exquisite handcrafted and ethnic products to satiate the quest for authentic regality. The lily bird tie dye handpainted sharara set originally costs ₹6, 250 on the designer website.

Esha Deol Takhtani's tie dye handpainted sharara set from Aachho (aachho.com)

Esha Deol Takhtani was styled by celebrity fashion stylists and wardrobe consultants Kareen Parwani, Anuja and Anushka Solanki.

