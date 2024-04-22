Esha Gupta's high-octane bodycon dress is a quick lesson on how to wear a monochrome look while going out

The epochal bodycon dress is a staple in every fashion lover's wardrobe. Moreover, if you look at the closets of your favourite celebrities, the bodycon has found a momentous cult-like reemergence with them. And Esha Gupta's latest Instagram post is proof enough. The actor slipped into a brown bodycon maxi for a recent photoshoot. Scroll through to check out her photos and steal some style inspiration. Esha Gupta stuns in a monochrome bodycon dress for a photoshoot. (Instagram )

The bodycon dress Esha wore in the Instagram post is from a celebrity favourite clothing label, Self Portrait, and a perfect look for when you are going out with friends. Celebrity stylist Stacey Cardoz styled the actor in the ensemble. The brown-coloured ensemble features a plunging sweetheart neckline highlighting her decolletage, ribbed design, full-length sleeves, structured boning on the bust, a cut-out on the front, see-through embroidered lace design, a figure-hugging silhouette hugging her enviable frame, and a full-body hem length.

Esha chose a pair of statement earrings to accessorise the ensemble. She opted for a swirl design adorned with glittering pink embellishments. Meanwhile, for the glam picks, Esha went for feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, shimmering nude eyeliner, winged eyeliner, rouge on the cheekbones, bronze highlighter on the contours, and a glossy caramel lip shade. Lastly, she tied her locks in a sleek high bun to round off the look.

Earlier, Esha had delighted her followers with another monochrome look she had worn for an outing in Mumbai. The pictures show her in a neon green blazer and pants set styled with a ribbed plunging-neck bralette. While the blazer has notch lapels, full sleeves, padded shoulders, a relaxed fitting, and an open front, the pants feature a high-rise waist, a buckle fastening on the front, and a straight-leg silhouette.

Esha styled the monochrome outfit with a sleek gold chain featuring a heart pendant and green jewel-embellished high heels. Lastly, side-parted loose wavy locks, feathered brows, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and rouge on the cheekbones rounded off the glam picks.