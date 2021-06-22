Esha Gupta in 1k crop top and pleated skirt does colour-blocking right

cc gave a glimpse of her Spain holiday on social media recently. The actor is currently in Marbella, enjoying beautiful sunny days. She shared several scenic pictures of herself on Instagram. While the view was exceptional in her photos, we, on the other hand, are in love with Esha’s summer-appropriate outfit.

Esha captioned her post, “Feels like summer.” For the scenic photoshoot, she slipped into a trendy crop top and a pleated skirt. While her top was in a softer blue shade, the skirt came in a striking neon yellow colour. The actor nailed colour-blocking fashion in her outfit.

The 35-year-old actor posed for the shoot in a knit crochet bralette from Zara and flaunted her toned abs in it. The V-neck crop top had short sleeves and a flirty front knot. It also featured a square back and zig-zag details on the hems.

If you wish to add the top to your wardrobe, we have found its price for you. The Knit Crochet Top is worth ₹1,790.

Esha paired the bralette with a neon yellow pleated skirt. It had a flowy silhouette that accentuated the star’s frame nicely. She rounded off her look with strappy sandals, a dainty gold necklace and triangle-shaped earrings.

Esha Gupta in a bralette and pleated skirt. (Instagram/@egupta)

Esha left her windblown locks open in a side parting with her summer look. For glam, she chose glowing skin, well-defined eyebrows, kohl-clad eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade and a light hint of blush on the cheeks.

When one thinks of summers, dresses in floral prints and strapless necklines come to mind. However, for those who like to indulge in something a bit more minimal, Esha’s outfit will be a diverse offering. The aesthetic of her ensemble is perfect for the season, it will keep one comfortable and chic, regardless of the temperature. So, if you are thinking of taking fashion cues, you are right on track.

