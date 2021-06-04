Esha Gupta in one-shoulder kaftan dress takes the print game a notch higher

Esha Gupta is making us fall in love with the prints-for-summer trend once again, and we are living for it. Whether she is holidaying in the Maldives or sharing pictures of herself lounging at home, you’ll always find the actress dressed in the best ensembles. One outfit that she loves the most, and has even been spotted in several times is the kaftan.

Recently, Esha posted pictures of herself wearing a printed kaftan dress. Kaftan is several Bollywood stars' like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, and the Baadshaho actor’s favourite ensemble. The kaftan dress that Esha wore is from the shelves of the designer brand, Prints by Radhika.

The one-shoulder kaftan featured hand-painted floral motifs in shades of blue, pink, green, and more, which brought back the adoring style of early 18th century Paris. It also had asymmetrical patterns involving scrollwork which added more to the charm of the dress. The neckline also had pearl embroidery in the soft hues of blue.

In the one-shoulder neckline dress, Esha Gupta looked like a modern Greek goddess. Esha styled her kaftan look with a quirky statement necklace, large hoop earrings and a circular dial watch. The minimum accessories lent a sophisticated vibe to her effortless ensemble.

The 35-year-old actress left her locks open in a middle parting. She let her blow-dried tresses hang on one shoulder, thus giving a view of the dress's neckline. Going subtle with her make-up, Esha opted for a matte nude lip shade, a light hint of blush on the cheeks, well-defined eyebrows, mascara on the eyelashes and beaming highlighter on her face.

If you also like Esha’s kaftan as much as we do and would like to add it to your collection, we have some news for you. The one-shoulder kaftan will cost you ₹15,000.

The one shoulder Kaftan dress.(printsbyradhika.com)

Take a look at Esha Gupta’s other glamorous looks on Instagram:

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the song Booha by Shree Brar.

