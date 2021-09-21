Esha Gupta in nude bralette and waist-high slit skirt set is ravishing, see all pics

Nude colours are all the rage this season, and this style statement even has the stamp of approval from our favourite celebrities in the industry. Bollywood actor Esha Gupta recently embraced this trendy colour by slipping into a monotone two-piece ensemble and even got a nod from the fashion police. If you are in the mood for upgrading your party wardrobe this season, Esha's look should definitely be on your radar.

Taking to Instagram, Esha shared several pictures of herself from a photoshoot. Flaunting her enviable curves and toned midriff, the actor wore a nude-coloured bralette and skirt set. Her stylist Anisha Gandhi also shared several photos of the actor that instantly went viral.

Esha's nude ensemble is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Miakee. Scroll ahead to see all her pictures and how she accessorised the monotone set.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta nails this season's midriff-baring trend in the sexiest blue gown

The Jannat 2 actor's photoshoot attire includes a nude bodycon bralette top featuring broad straps, cropped hemline, and scooped neckline and back. She teamed the top with a figure-sculpting skirt adorned with a risque waist-high slit, asymmetric hemline, and gathered knot on the waist.

Esha wore the nude-coloured bralette and skirt set with matching strappy peep-toe pumps and statement-making rings. The minimal accessories allowed the ensemble to be the star of her sensuous look.

Leaving her goddess-like curls hang open in a middle parting with shimmery metallic eye shadow, nude lip shade, beaming highlighter, sharp contour, mascara-laden eyelashes, and glowing skin, she rounded off her glam.

Bralette and skirt sets are the ultimate date-night look that you can easily wear to attend a bash with your best friends. This risque ensemble is a favourite of several other stars like Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and more.

What do you think of Esha Gupta's ensemble?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON