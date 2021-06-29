Esha Gupta in all-black bikini set soaks in vitamin D at the beach, see pic here

Actor Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in Spain and having the time of her life. She has been posting several pictures from her dreamy vacation and allowing us all to live vicariously through them. She has even shared several photos of herself dressed in impeccable ensembles in the past few days, giving us major summer fashion goals. And her latest post will lend you some style cues for a glamorous pool or beach day.

Esha took to Instagram recently to share a photo of herself doing brown girl things on the beach. She shared the post with the caption, “Brown girl thing.” She slipped into an 80s inspired black bikini set for the glam picture and left the internet blazing.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta in ₹1k crop top and pleated skirt does colour-blocking right

For the sunny day, Esha chose to wear an all-black bikini to soak in some vitamin D while lazing on a sun lounger. It is from a label called Kymina. She wore a halter-neck, bandeau style bikini top featuring a sweetheart neckline and an adjustable drawstring that went around her neck. The top had a ruched detail on the front.

The 35-year-old actor wore the bikini top with a matching high-leg Brazilian bottom that created an illusion of longer legs. It had tie details on either side. Esha got the 80s trend right in the all-black swimsuit set.

She paired the all-black bikini with a broad strap watch, sunglasses and a tan straw hat adorned with a black belt on the rim. She left her locks open with the ensemble.

If you were looking for voguish summer looks to don by the pool, you should definitely take cues from her Spain holiday.

We have some news for you if you wish to buy the ensemble. We have found the price of the all-black bikini set if you want to add it to your collection. Called the Elle 80s inspired bikini, the top is priced at ₹3,983 (45 Euros) and the bikini bottom is worth ₹3,539 (40 Euros). The set will cost you ₹7,522.

The Elle 80s inspired bikini(kymina.com)

What do you think of Esha’s beach look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter