Esha Gupta leaves us speechless in 2k sleeveless dress, see pics from Spain

Actor Esha Gupta is having the time of her life while holidaying in Spain. Apart from sharing scenic pictures from her vacation, the actor has also given us fashion goals with her dreamy sartorial picks. The star is known for her voguish style, replete with affordable choices that one can easily include in their wardrobe. Her latest look from Marbella falls under the same description.

Esha shared several pictures on Instagram dressed in a turquoise blue dress and left us speechless. She shared them with the caption, “Perfectly imperfect.” In the photos, Esha lounged on an armchair and posed for the camera.

The 35-year-old actor wore a V neck turquoise blue midi dress that had wide straps. The sleeveless ensemble had ribbed details and a stitched hemline. It also featured a back vent at the hem.

The body-hugging silhouette of the outfit accentuated Esha’s curves and added boss lady aesthetics to her look.

Esha Gupta holidays in Spain.(Instagram/@egupta)

She wore the bodycon dress with blush pink strappy pumps, a broad strap watch, rings, a dainty gold necklace adorned with charms and matching drop earrings. She tied her locks in a sleek high ponytail with a few strands running stray and hanging on to her face.

Esha chose well-defined eyebrows, sleek winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, a light hint of blush on the cheeks, dewy make-up and beaming highlighter on her face to glam up her simple yet trendy look. We love the acrylic blue nail paint that complemented her dress.

If you adored the midi dress, you should definitely pick up some style cues from the actor. The ensemble is an excellent pick for your summer wardrobe and is from the shelves of the fast-fashion brand Zara. It is worth ₹1,890.

The Zara Ribbed Midi Dress(zara.com)

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the song Booha by Shree Brar.

