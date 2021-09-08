Esha Gupta nails this season's midriff-baring trend in the sexiest blue gown, all pics

Bollywood star Esha Gupta may be busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Nakaab with Mallika Sherawat, but that never stops the diva from slaying the fashion game. After serving the trendiest look in a navy blue monotone crop blouse and pant set, Esha is back again to steal hearts with her latest photoshoot.

The 35-year-old RejctX actor posted several pictures on her Instagram wearing the sexiest ice-blue gown and set the internet on fire. She nailed the season's hottest trend of baring the midriff with her intricate cut-out dress, and we are swooning.

The ice-blue floor-sweeping ensemble is from the shelves of the luxe label Antithesis.in, which has earlier dressed celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kiara Advani. Read on to know how she styled the ensemble.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Esha Gupta and Mallika Sherawat stun in blue for Nakaab promotions

Esha's gown featured a tiny bralette and a fit-and-flare skirt connected with embellished straps on her bared midriff and back. The dress accentuated Esha's enviable curves and gave us inspiration for the next time we go hunting for a glamorous evening-wear look.

The ice blue gown came with barely-there embellished straps, a plunging neckline, floor-sweeping train, and a gathered silhouette on the bralette. All these details added to the gown's sensuous appeal.

Esha left her locks open in a middle parting with the ensemble, giving her look an elegant and clean touch. She wore a pair of gold shimmery drop earrings, and rings to accessorise her look. Glowing skin, metallic eyeshadow accentuated with winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, berry-toned lip shade, beaming highlighter, and sharp contour rounded off her glam.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha Gupta will be next seen in an investigative thriller Nakaab, directed by Soumik Sen. The film also stars Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the lead. Esha plays the role of Sub Inspector Aditi Amre in the movie.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON