Esha Gupta’s peaceful Sukhasana will make you roll out your Yoga mats already

A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine explored the healing benefits of Yoga and meditation as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19 and revealed that there are anti-inflammatory effects associated with them and Bollywood actor Esha Gupta was recently seen encouraging fans to add the same to their fitness routines. The ‘brief overview of key subjects’ found “there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges” hence, Yoga is the perfect way to regain stamina and immunity especially amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to her social media handle, Esha flaunted a “cool new yoga mat” as she peacefully meditated under the shade of a tree and we are inspired to roll out our Yoga mats too to perform Sukhasana. Donning a sultry olive green crop top with a plunging neckline, teamed with a pair of high-waist olive green tights, Esha sat cross-legged on the Yoga mat with her silky tresses open down her back, hands resting on her knees and eyes closed in meditation.

A football rested on her lap and Esha shared in the caption, “Keeping calm while I wait for the #laligasantander season Thank you for my cool new yoga mat @laliga #playligasantander (sic).”

Method of performing Sukhasana:

Sit on a Yoga mat or on the floor with your legs stretched out. Bend one of your legs and place it under the opposite thigh and repeat the same with the other leg.

Sit erect, keep your head, neck and trunk aligned in a straight line, put your hands on your knees or thighs in Chin Mudra or Jnana Mudra. Turn your palms up to be receptive or down to feel grounded and inhaling slowly, feel your spine grow long while on exhaling, root down through your seat.

Benefits of Sukhasana:

Apart from finding stillness and tranquility, this asana relieves muscle and joint pains as it helps the practitioner in maintaining a good posture, gives flexibility, keeps the back straight and provides strength to the legs. This in turn lengthens the back muscles and spine, broadens the collarbones and chest, stretches the external aspect of the knees and unlocks the hips.

