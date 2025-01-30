Exclusive offers on premium sunglasses at up to 60% off for men and women: See the world in style

Ever wondered what it’s like to see the world through the lens of luxury, without your wallet shedding actual tears? Well, now you can! With Ajio’s exclusive offer of up to 60% off on premium sunglasses, your dream of owning sleek, designer shades just became a reality. If you’re strolling through the city, hitting the beach, or just throwing shade, these sunglasses are here to upgrade your style game. Exclusive offers on premium sunglasses at up to 60% off(Pexels)

From classic aviators that make you look effortlessly cool to bold oversized frames that scream diva energy, Ajio’s collection has something for every vibe. If you’re a minimalist who swears by timeless designs or someone who loves a little drama in their accessories, this sale is your golden ticket. Need another excuse to shop? Think of this as a public service because you’re not just buying sunglasses, you’re investing in eye protection. With deals this good, why stop at one? Stock up on multiple pairs and match them with every mood and outfit. These premium sunglasses won’t stay on the shelves for long, and neither should you. Head to Ajio now, grab your favourite pair (or three), and see the world in style.

Premium sunglasses brands to shop from:

Ted Smith

A perfect blend of style and affordability, Ted Smith sunglasses offer unique designs that elevate any outfit. Whether you’re looking for classic aviators or trendy wayfarers, these shades provide UV protection without compromising on fashion. Lightweight and durable, they’re ideal for everyday wear. With a range of colours and frames, you can find a pair that suits your personality effortlessly.

ALDO

ALDO sunglasses bring runway-worthy style to your everyday look. Whether you prefer oversized frames for a bold statement or stunning cat-eyes for a touch of elegance, there’s something for everyone. These shades are perfect for those who love to keep up with trends without going overboard. Step out in confidence with ALDO’s effortlessly cool collection.

Vincent Chase

A favourite among trendsetters, Vincent Chase sunglasses combine high fashion with affordability. From retro-inspired round frames to edgy square designs, there’s a style for every occasion. The brand is known for its lightweight yet sturdy frames, making them ideal for all-day wear. With advanced UV protection, these sunglasses keep your eyes safe while enhancing your look.

Carlton London

Carlton London sunglasses are designed for those who love timeless elegance. With sleek frames and stylish finishes, they effortlessly add sophistication to any look. Perfect for both men and women, these sunglasses are a great way to elevate your accessory game.

John Jacobs

John Jacobs sunglasses are for you. Known for their premium craftsmanship and stylish silhouettes, these shades offer both style and comfort. With anti-glare lenses and UV protection, they’re designed to keep your eyes safe in the most stylish way possible. From minimalistic frames to bold, statement-making designs, John Jacobs has something for every personality.

Moschino

Moschino sunglasses are for those who love to stand out. With playful designs, oversized frames, and iconic logo detailing, they add a high-fashion edge to any outfit. These shades exude confidence and style. Perfect for fashion-forward individuals, Moschino sunglasses bring a fun and luxurious twist to classic eyewear. If you love drama and elegance in equal measure, this brand is your go-to.

Fossil

A brand known for its timeless designs, Fossil sunglasses offer a perfect mix of vintage charm and modern sophistication. Their high-quality lenses provide excellent UV protection, making them both a stylish and practical choice. A must-have for those who appreciate classic yet trendy accessories.

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli sunglasses are for those who love extravagance, luxury and glamour. Featuring bold animal prints, intricate detailing, and statement frames, these shades make an unforgettable impression. Designed with high-end materials and top-tier craftsmanship, they are as durable as they are stylish. Roberto Cavalli sunglasses bring an undeniable touch of elegance. If you love all things luxe, these are the shades for you.

From the luxurious elegance of Roberto Cavalli to the trendy affordability of Vincent Chase, each brand brings something unique to the table. If you’re upgrading your everyday look with Fossil, making a statement with Moschino, or keeping it effortlessly chic with ALDO, these sunglasses redefine your style.

Exclusive offers on premium sunglasses FAQs How do I choose the right sunglasses for my face shape? To find the perfect sunglasses, match your face shape with complementary frame styles. Round faces suit angular frames like square or rectangular sunglasses, while square faces look great with round or oval frames. Oval faces can pull off most styles, and heart-shaped faces are best complemented by aviators or cat-eye frames.

Are these sunglasses suitable for both men and women? Absolutely! Many sunglasses collections include unisex styles, along with dedicated designs for men and women. Whether you prefer aviators, wayfarers, oversized frames, or sleek metal designs, there’s a perfect pair for everyone!

Can I get prescription lenses in these sunglasses? Many brands, such as John Jacobs and Vincent Chase, offer the option to customise lenses with your prescription. Check the product details or consult with an optician to see if your favourite pair can be fitted with prescription lenses.

Do these sunglasses offer UV protection? Yes! Most premium sunglasses from brands like Fossil, John Jacobs, and Vincent Chase come with 100% UV protection, shielding your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Always check the product description to ensure your chosen pair offers proper sun protection.

