Best serums for glowing skin: Our favourite picks of glowing potions to get flawless skin

Ever wondered what keeps skin influencers glowing like a thousand-watt bulb? Enter the world of serums with tiny bottles of magic that decode the secrets of radiant skin. Packed with potent ingredients like Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, these serums are the skincare cheat code you’ve been looking for. Think of it as a glow boost that your moisturizer dreams about at night! Who needs a golden hour filter when you have serums that work harder than a barista during rush hour? These little wonders are like liquid sunshine in a bottle, leaving you with skin that beams with confidence. Best serums for glowing skin(Pexels)

Once you start using serums, you won’t stop talking about them. They’re like that one friend who knows all the tea and makes everything better. Dark spots? Gone. Dryness? Bye-bye. Texture issues? What issues? Your skin will become the ultimate conversation starter, “What’s your glow secret?” Spoiler alert: it’s in the bottle.

Being a glow-getter isn’t just about chasing dreams; it’s about chasing that dewy, lit-from-within look. A few drops of the right serum, and suddenly, you’re the main character. Say hello to skin so luminous it might just outshine your highlighter.

Top 8 serums for glowing skin:

With 98% pure Niacinamide, it’s like a miracle in a bottle, transforming dull, tired skin into something luminous. Say goodbye to pigmentation and hello to smooth, even-toned skin. Just a few drops of this powerhouse serum and you’ll be radiating confidence all day long. Forget filters, because with this serum, your natural glow is all you’ll need. It’s a must-have for those looking to brighten up their skincare routine with a serum that delivers on its promises.

If you’re looking for a glow that’s as bright as your future, SEREKO’s 50X Vitamin C Face Serum is the answer. Packed with an intense concentration of Vitamin C, this serum fights dullness and dark spots to give you radiant, glowing skin. Just a few drops, and you’ll be glowing like you just stepped out of a spa. The powerful formula works overtime to provide your skin with a boost of brightness that’ll turn heads.

This serum is a true skincare gem for those wanting to achieve that perfect, dewy glow. With its clear formula, this serum penetrates deeply to hydrate and brighten, leaving your skin feeling fresh and energized. It’s like a cup of coffee for your face, infusing it with the power of Vitamin C to fight dullness and enhance radiance. Arata’s serum is your new glow-up best friend, perfect for anyone who wants to glow naturally without the fuss!

Infused with niacinamide, it works wonders in evening out skin tone, reducing dark spots, and providing a bright, radiant finish. This serum hydrates and nourishes your skin while promoting a healthy, luminous glow. With consistent use, you’ll notice smoother, softer skin with an undeniable radiance. It’s the perfect addition to your skincare routine if you’re looking for a natural glow that lasts.

Packed with a potent combination of Vitamin C, E, and niacinamide, this serum not only brightens but also evens out your skin tone, leaving it smooth and radiant. The powerful formula works to fight dark spots and pigmentation, revealing a more luminous, youthful complexion. It’s like a spa treatment in a bottle, designed to bring your skin’s glow to the forefront.

Minimalist’s Vitamin C 10% Face Serum is your go-to serum for a fresh, radiant complexion. With 10% pure Vitamin C, this serum works overtime to brighten and even out your skin tone, helping to fight off dullness and dark spots. It’s the skincare essential that gives you that lit-from-within glow without any harsh chemicals or additives. Just a few drops of this serum, and you’ll notice smoother, more luminous skin that feels fresh and revitalized.

This serum offers intense hydration while brightening and smoothing your skin, giving you a natural, healthy glow. Infused with rose extracts and Niacinamide, it helps reduce dark spots and uneven skin tone, leaving your face soft, plump, and luminous. It’s ideal for anyone looking for a serum that not only brightens but also deeply nourishes the skin.

Aqualogica’s Glow+ 30X Vitamin C Hydrating Serum is a powerhouse serum designed to hydrate and brighten your skin like never before. With 30X Vitamin C, this serum works intensely to reduce pigmentation, even out your skin tone, and boost your glow. The hydrating formula ensures that your skin stays moisturized and fresh, while the Vitamin C delivers that radiant, dewy look you’ve always wanted. This serum is your ticket to glowing, hydrated skin that lasts all day.

From Lakme’s radiant glow to Aqualogica’s intense hydration, each serum is designed to give you that perfect, dewy finish. By incorporating any of these into your skincare routine, you can say goodbye to dullness and hello to glowing, healthy skin. With consistent use, these serums will not only enhance your complexion but also boost your confidence with their transformative effects.

Best serums for glowing skin FAQs How do I choose the right serum for my skin type? Identify your skin concerns first—dark spots, dryness, or dullness. For hydration, go for niacinamide or hyaluronic acid; for brightening, opt for Vitamin C. Always check the ingredient list and choose one that suits your specific needs.

How long does it take to see results from a serum? Most serums show noticeable results in 4–6 weeks with consistent use. However, hydrating serums can provide an instant plumping effect, while brightening serums take time to fade spots and improve skin tone.

Can I use more than one serum at a time? Yes, you can layer serums, but be cautious. Use lighter, water-based serums first, followed by thicker ones. Avoid mixing strong actives like Vitamin C and retinol in one routine to prevent irritation.

When should I use a face serum in my skincare routine? Serums should be applied after cleansing and toning but before moisturising. Use it twice a day—morning and night—for best results. Don’t forget to pair it with sunscreen during the day if the serum has Vitamin C.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.