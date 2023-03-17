Fans call Shehnaaz Gill 'hottie' as she attends Zwigato screening in figure-hugging dress: Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill was among a host of celebrities who attended the screening of Kapil Sharma's latest release Zwigato last night. The guest list also featured stars like Suniel Shetty, Ali Fazal with Richa Chadha, Sameera Reddy, Shabana Azmi, Sharman Joshi, Sonu Nigam, Rajkummar Rao and others. Shehnaaz arrived at the event dressed in a mustard-coloured figure-hugging midi dress. Paparazzi social media pages shared videos of Shehnaaz at the screening event that garnered several comments from the actor's fans, who complimented her stylish avatar. Keep scrolling to see Shehnaaz's look in the attire.

Shehnaaz Gill attends Zwigato screening in figure-hugging dress. (Instagram/@viralbhayani)

Shehnaaz Gill attends Zwigato screening

Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the Zwigato screening in Mumbai dressed in a mustard-coloured figure-hugging ensemble. Shehnaaz styled the simple yet elegant outfit by opting for a minimal aesthetic. You can take inspiration from her and add the midi dress to your workwear or evening-out collection. Meanwhile, the actor's fans loved the look and dropped compliments in the comments section. One user called her a 'hottie', another wrote, "National crush." A fan commented, "Wow! Nazar naa lage." A netizen remarked, "Khoobsurat." Check out Shehnaaz's video below.

Shehnaaz's sleeveless midi dress, in a mustard shade, features a ribbed design, a turtle neckline, racerback detail, figure-hugging fitting accentuating her enviable frame, and a midi-length hem. She accessorised the ensemble with nude-coloured high heels and gold hoop earrings.

Shehnaaz Gill attends Zwigato screening in figure-hugging dress. (Instagram/@viralbhayani)

In the end, Shehnaaz chose white nail paint, blush pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheekbones, a dewy base, and darkened brows for the glam picks. A centre-parted messy top bun with loose strands of hair sculpting the face gave a finishing touch to Shehnaaz's attire.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen next in Salma Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023.

