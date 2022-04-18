Fashion tips for bride-to-be: Check out these new trends of bridal suits

As we enter the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, the concept of a dream wedding has been redefined along with the bridal fashion, even though the lockdowns and travel restrictions have now been lifted. Given our recent brush with the uncertainties that even gripped the wedding ecosystem, couples are now opting for new-age wedding formats like shift weddings where guests are invited in batches or hybrid/intimate weddings, while brides-to-be are seen ditching the traditional red lehenga and want their trousseau to be light as air, want to be able to re-wear a blouse, a dupatta, or a saree again and again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Millennial brides have a huge role to play in redefining this new wave of Indian bridal fashion as their inclusive nature and thoughtfulness have transformed and their convenience and comfort opting nature has opened gates for style innovations. The fashion industry underwent a complete overhaul during these two years of Covid-19 lockdown and now, the way we dress has changed dramatically and style experts assert that fashion that can be worn for multiple purposes is here to stay, even when it comes to choosing outfits for one's wedding day.

As trends are always changing with time and constant experimentation, given that brides-to be are creating their own styles and embracing the change, Aaliya Deeba, Founder of Ideebs London, lists the new trends of bridal suits:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Dramatic trails - Dramatic trails are mostly going to hit the top scales of trends in the year 2022. Many designers and brides have shown a positive response to dramatic trails, in which the sweeping lehenga trail captures the attention and the length of the trail no matter how long depicts the perfect queen vibe for a bridal suit.

2. Pastels and floral embroideries - The trend of pastel and floral embroideries has been in trend for quite a few years and is still going. The designs of bridal suits filled with pastels and floral embroideries makes one look stunning and gorgeous on their wedding day.

3. Maximalist ensembles reign supreme - In terms of wedding, Indian brides tend to go for maximalist designs unlike western countries that believe in minimalism. The reign of supreme-ness in Indian weddings is depicted in the theme of the wedding, the jewellery worn by the brides, the dupatta styled with the bridal suit, the heavy embroidery designs of the lehenga and such.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Anarkali silhouette - Anarkali silhouette has been quite popular in the bridesmaid apparels and is now an upcoming trend in bridal suits in which designers have introduced lehenga designs with a sheer covering, asymmetrical hems and tea length. This Anarkali silhouette can also be customised, like the flair of the lehenga can be enhanced with a cancan (net) look or an umbrella cut while maintaining the Anarkali silhouette look.

4. Shimmer stays strong - Shimmer is a to go trend which is still going strong in terms of popularity. Many designers and brides are still opting for shimmers in their bridal suits consisting at least one of the shimmer works like sequins, mirror and metallic. Shimmer is one of the best trends as the shine in the bridal suit makes one shine on their wedding day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Deep V-necks - The trend of blouses having deep v necks have been in trend since 2019 and is still one of the favourite attires to wear as the brides can style the deep v neck blouses with any skirt or lehenga of their liking.

6. Exciting colour combinations - Indian weddings have kept a close eye on the colours as different colours have different attribution in the wedding process, however, with changing times and trends, many Indian brides have shown interest for colour combinations like mint green and baby pink, yellow and marmalade and such more exciting colour combinations.

So, if you are a bride-to-be and love to keep up with the trends, these looks would help you make unique twists on classics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}