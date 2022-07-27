Fashion tips for men to style jewellery

Jewellery isn't always considered a part of men's fashion. It has always been viewed as a source of glory for women. But as fashion trends are changing men are seen sporting jewellery beyond a watch. They have started experimenting with earrings, rings or even necklaces. Wearing jewellery, whether it's men or women, doesn't define anyone's sexuality. Style is simply a form of self expression that is meant to be fun and boost your confidence; therefore no one should be afraid to experiment and have fun with fashion. (Also read: Men fashion tips: 5 style pieces that are must-have in a man's capsule wardrobe)

1. Less is more

Avoid wearing multiple jewellery pieces together. Keeping things minimal looks more classy. A simple minimal watch or a ring on one of the hands or just a wedding band elevates a simple outfit. Avoid stacking necklaces or wearing multiple rings or bracelets. Jewellery pieces should be coherent with the overall style of the individual. Selection of appropriate jewellery pieces also depends upon outfits; some will look better with a lot less jewellery, some with more and some with a different kind of jewellery.

2. Do not mix silver and gold

Wear only one type of metal at once. Silver-tone and gold-tone jewellery shouldn't be worn together. Select jewellery that is similar in size or design. If you want to wear different toned rings try to wear them in different hands. The addition of trendy black diamond jewellery or adding some leather pieces can entirely transform your appearance instead of merely gold and silver metals. Make sure the jewellery you are wearing is of decent quality so that it will go nicely with other pieces you are wearing. Your entire appearance will be impacted if you wear high-quality jewellery paired with cheap quality pieces.

3. Find pieces that complement your style

Everyone has a different sense of style while some people can pull off wearing earrings, several bracelets, and rings others might like to keep it basic. Always look for pieces that can complement your personal style. Try adding edgy accessories that can express your personality, if your style is edgy, such as quirky wristbands, stone rings, or layered silver chains. Wear more understated accessories if your fashion sense is more basic, such as a classic watch or a pair of sterling silver cufflinks. Choose pieces that are comfortable to wear and do not cause irritation to the skin. You can go for adjustable jewellery that can be customized to your fit.

4. Style according to the occasion

Depending on the event or your personal style, you should choose the right jewellery. When combining new jewellery items, keep the occasion in mind. If you're going out to a party, feel free to experiment, but if you're going for a job interview, be sure to keep it basic and professional. If you are going to the office add cufflinks, tie clips, collar barrettes, and pins. These go well with formal and semi-formal attire. Avoid wearing shimmering, glittery, big-sized or bright colours jewellery as it can overpower your outfit.

5. Choose a suitable colour scheme

Men who wear jewellery frequently make the error of choosing a colour scheme that is unsuitable for them. Consider your skin tone before selecting metals. For instance, silver metals look better on complexion tones that are cooler while rose gold works better with warm tones. Choose simple white metals if you have a neutral tone. Also, keep your body proportion in mind while choosing pieces. If you have a long neck go with some layered chains. If you have a thin wrist choose watches or bands with a slim belt and if you have a thick wrist go with broad belt watches or bracelets.

