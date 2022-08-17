Fashion tips: Hacks for a comfortable high heels experience

Everyone loves to wear high heels. Although it has the mystical ability to instill in anyone a sense of confidence, sexiness, and style, it does come with genuine effort and pain. Everything from sore feet and blisters to etching, wearing heels is quite a struggle. We have listed out a few hacks which you can follow to make your heels experience better and more comfortable. (Also read: Love wearing heels? Here are some health tips to avoid pain or risk of injury)

1. Tape your shoes

Before going out, tape your third and fourth toes together using nude or clear medical tape, it should be flexible do not tape it too tight. This helps in taking pressure off the ball of the foot as there’s a nerve right between these two toes, and the tape minimizes any strain.

2. Choose platform heels

Platform heels effectively lessen the overall impact of the height of the heel. They are more comfortable walking in and reduce the chance of injury. The platforms provide sturdiness to the shoe structure, decrease the pitch and help you walk more steadily in high heels. It also provides extra grip around the ankles and the shoe which helps in maintaining balance.

3. Sandpaper your soles

To gradually roughen up the bottoms of your new heels, use a sheet of sandpaper. Take a little sandpaper and some time to sand across the width of the soles and roughen up the slippery surface of new shoes because they can send you flying. It's less expensive and more convenient to do than to have new rubber soles added to your new shoes at a repair shop.

4. Use an ice bag to loosen up tight heels

It's a practical tip for loosening new pumps that pinch your toes. Water-filled plastic baggies are stuffed into the toe box. Overnight, place the shoes in the freezer. The baggies will expand as the water freezes and miraculously stretch out your shoes.

5. Get heel liners

Heel liners help you to protect your feet from blisters, cuts and sliding around. It also helps with sizing and fit issues and prevents the heel from slipping out of shoes. Their peel-and-stick backing ensures secure placement during wear.

6. Use a blow dryer

For your heels, a blow dryer can be really helpful. Put two layers of socks on the blow dryer's mouth, then place them on the feet of your heels to make them pain-free. Turn the heat on high in your blow dryer and blast the air for two minutes. Now that your socks are off, you can put on your heels. You can now wear your heels with greater ease and comfort.

7. Use cotton balls

If your heels happen to be a bit loose for you, then just stuff some cotton balls inside your heels. Keep in mind that you do not put too much cotton in your heels otherwise, it will be uncomfortable for you. Make sure that you stuff cotton in the front section of the heels so that it doesn’t even show.

