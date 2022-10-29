Fashion tips: Here are the best fabrics that can suit your body type this winter

Winter is just around the corner and you might have already started wondering what to wear this season to make a style statement but while styling is definitely one of the top priorities, it is equally important to choose fabric which offers warmth and comfort while being safe on your skin. The season of hot chocolates, lazy mornings, cozy dinner dates and winter fashion is just around the corner when it’s time to transition from comfortable and cool to comfortable and snug and to amp up your winter fashion game a notch above, we got a few fashion experts on board to offer a lexicon to fabrics and body types.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Urvisha Panchani, Director at Fabcurate, talked about the fabric is the best and ticks all the right boxes and said, “Winter clothes play an important function and in case you stumble on the wrong fabric, it might disturb the biological rhythm and even interfere with the smooth functioning of your body. Wool is a preferred fabric option for winter although do exercise caution while choosing the type of wool fabric that you plan to wear on a daily basis. Don't go for the heavy wool as it can damage the skin and lead to an itching sensation in the body.”

She suggested, “Fur fabric is a reliable replacement for wool and comes with a host of advantages over other alternatives. Not only it looks trendy and stylish but it also preserves optimal body temperature without being harsh on the skin. Leather is also an excellent option for winter and its ability to keep the body warm even amidst frosty weather is par excellence. However, the downside of the leather is its heavy weight, cumbersome handling, and high maintenance cost. You can also choose cotton for winter wear as this fabric is soft on the skin and when used in the thick stuff, offers credible protection against the chill too. Besides, cotton is an excellent option for people who are allergic to wool, fur, or leather. In addition to these options, you can try your hands on silk, Fleece, and Flannel fabrics among others.”

To keep the warmth intact, Urvisha Panchani recommended, “You should dress in layers in the winter season. The multiple layers of clothes are helpful in locking the body heat and keeping it insulated from the harmful effects of hypothermia. The retention of heat is also aided by dark colours and this explains the high demand for black, maroon, charcoal, and navy blue shades that we often witness during the winter seasons.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Ayushi Gudwani, CEO and Founder of FS Life, advised:

1. Silks and Satins - the weaves that go with all body types. They are flowy hence, elevate each body type profusely. One of the most versatile fabrics, silks and satins can be layered up, and can be worn throughout the day. A great pick for parties and evening get-to-gathers.

2. Flannels - coarse spun wool fabric covered with rich and dense pile on the surface, flannels are one of the most desirable, soft and rich fabric picks for winters. With skirts, jackets, trousers and an endless list of styles, it is an astute choice for day to day wear and for all body types.

3. Wool/Wool Blends - Stocking up on coziest sweaters and jackets is everyone’s idea for combating winters. Wool and wool blends along with knits adds an aesthetic and chic layer on the overall look. They diminish the need to layer more and work on all body types.

4. Rayon and Nylon Blends - The flowy nature of these fabrics makes the overall outfit more gracious. Bottom wears with heavy knit rayon and nylon in pop colors are a must have this winter season

This winter season layer your body in style.