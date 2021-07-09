Feels Like Ishq: Radhika Madan slays satin co-ords, neon green off-shoulder top

Winning hearts as Ishaani Parikh in the romantic television drama ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’, actor Radhika Madan gained recognition in Bollywood with her performance in Pataakha and Angrezi Medium and is now turning heads with her sizzling looks in the fashion world while promoting Netflix anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’. Laying uber-chic style goals for millennials, the 26-year-old was seen adopting the colour green as her official favourite as she unveiled her boldest looks yet in a satin co-ord set or a neon off-shoulder bandeau top and the Internet has been on fire ever since.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures putting her sartorial feet forward as she showed fans how to eat greens and wear them too with a sexy spin. The pictures featured the actor donning a pistachio green crop top that came with full sleeves and knotted at the waist.

While a plunging neckline oozed oomph to the look, Radhika teamed it with a mint green wrap around skirt that flaunted her killer waistline. The top was engraved with embellishments on the back that read, 'Eat Your Greens' and the dual toned green outfit is credited to Indian fashion designer Agrima Batra’s eponymous clothing label.

Leaving her wavy tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Radhika amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious pink lip gloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and smokey eye makeup. Accessorising her look with a pavé paper clip choker and vintage coin from Ineze, she completed her attire with a pair of heels from ASOS and captioned the pictures, “Go green! (sic).”

In another set of pictures that have taken the Internet by storm, Radhika is seen raising the hotness quotient with the perfect glamorous party vibe ahead of the weekend in a neon green and off shoulder bandeau top made of stretch cady crepe. She paired it with a silver sequined short skirt and completed the sizzling look with a pair of neon green pointed-toe heels.

Accessoring her look with finger rings from Ineze and a pair of earrings from Ayana Silver Jewellery, Radhika opted for the same open wavy hairstyle and smokey eye makeup. Rounding it off with a dab of pink lip gloss, Radhika struck sultry poses for the camera and fans were on frenzy.

Radhika’s neon green top is credited to British luxury womenswear label, House of CB by Conna Walker, which boasts of evolving from the signature bodycon dresses to gorgeous statement pieces that flaunt a feminine silhouette. The off-shoulder neon green top originally costs £59 which converts to ₹6,069 approximately.

Radhika Madan’s neon green top from House of CB (houseofcb.com)

Radhika Madan was styled by celebrity stylists and creative consultants Sukriti Grover, Vani Gupta and Vasudha Guptaa.

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter