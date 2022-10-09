For the love of potlis

Festive fervour has the country in its grip, which means we have back-to-back celebrations and multiple events to attend. Accessorising your ethnic ensemble can sometimes be tricky and if you are confused between a heavy maang tikka or a statement pair of jhumkas, opt for a potli instead. It will work well with your ethnic outfit whole also containing your wallet, keys, phone and makeup. Take your style inspo from these celebs on styling a potli:

Traditional way out

Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a blush pink, traditional potli bag (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan sticks to the traditional potli bag in a blush pink colour with drawstrings, as she used it to accessorise her saree for actors Alia-Ranbir’s wedding. The embroidered potli complemented her zari embroidered organza saree, which featured a thick gold-toned border. Invest in an arm candy, like hers to perfectly add a touch of regalia to your opulent look.

Boho chic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went for a boho look with a black bucket potli with tassels (Photo: Instagram)

Style up your boho traditional look with a black bucket polti bag a la actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. If you are going for a colourful and floral co-ord set with a cape, opt for a potli with tassels for a fun and flirty look.

Vintage charm

Sonakshi Sinha carries a vintage silver batua purse (Photo: Instagram)

If vintage accessories are your jam, get your hands on a bag like actor Sonakshi Sinha’s opulent silver batua purse. Handcrafted with painstaking detail, it is a bespoke accessory that can amp up your rather simple look in a jiff.

Dreamy white

Shehnaaz Gill chose a matching white potli with silver and golden sequinned work (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Shehnaaz Gill looked ethereal in an ivory saree, adorned with chikankari details, lace and pearl embroidery. But the white embellished potli dangling from her hand, replete with silver and golden sequinned work, is what grabbed our attention for its lightweight and easy to carry feature. Ask your tailor to stitch a complementing potli bag in the same material as your suit to have matching accessories.

Boxy batua

Erica J Fernandes styles a boxy batua with her traditional look (Photo: Instagram)

If you are someone who don’t mind experimenting with your ethnic looks, take cues from actor Erica J Fernandes and her boxy batua . Pair your traditional sharara with a batua in an unusual shape and a contrasting colour and let it do all the talking while also easily carrying all your essentials.

