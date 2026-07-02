From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 5 celebrity-inspired saree looks to recreate this season

Sarees have taken centre stage when it comes to fashion trends, with celebs opting for styles ranging from romantic florals to dramatic drapes. Regardless of whether you’re attending a wedding or a festivity, these celebrity-approved ensembles will provide plenty of fashion ideas. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design at Navyasa by Liva, shared elegant celebrity styles to recreate this season.

5 celebrity inspired saree looks to recreate this season. (Instagram)

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Nelson Jaffery said, “The idea behind celebrity fashion is that you need to take some inspiration and style it your way. If you like anything romantic, floral or elegant, glamorous, or modern styles, then selecting and styling your saree will make sure that you create a great look.”

Janhvi Kapoor's ethereal floral look

Janhvi Kapoor always nails it when it comes to light and flowy sarees. Picture pretty flower patterns, soft shades of pink and yellow, with flowy fabrics, along with a contemporary top. You can recreate the look with a floral printed saree that beautifully captures this aesthetic with its fluid drape and contemporary design. Pair it with pearl earrings, soft curls, and dewy makeup for a fresh and romantic finish.

Alia Bhatt's minimal chic

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{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt’s saree looks from Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani literally took the saree game to the next level. Less is more when it comes to Alia Bhatt's saree fashion sense. She makes her statements through soft colours, neat designs, and classic elegance. Nelson recommends opting for solid pastel tones or subdued prints and complementing them with some jewellery and fresh make-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt’s saree looks from Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani literally took the saree game to the next level. Less is more when it comes to Alia Bhatt's saree fashion sense. She makes her statements through soft colours, neat designs, and classic elegance. Nelson recommends opting for solid pastel tones or subdued prints and complementing them with some jewellery and fresh make-up. {{/usCountry}}

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Festive glam by Kiara Advani

For any occasion, from weddings to festivities, Kiara Advani is all about opulent hues and sophisticated drapes to make her glamorous yet graceful. Nelson Jaffery advises accessorising with some bold earrings and a bun along with metallic heels for an ultimate festive look.

Statement of Kriti Sanon in contemporary fashion

Kriti Sanon frequently tries new shapes, bright colours, and modern blouses to bring a contemporary twist to the traditional saree. You can recreate her style statement with a bright print saree, along with a modern blouse and accessories.

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Sara Ali Khan's traditional charm

Sara Ali Khan loves all that is quintessentially Indian and uses bright colors and designs in her outfits that never go out of style. You can complete your saree by accessorising it with oxidised jewellery, an ethnic bindi, and some juttis or decorated heels.