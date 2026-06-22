Inside Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities with Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and family: What bride-to-be wore

Anshula dazzled in a beige-and-gold, heavily embroidered lehenga set for the festivities, which she styled beautifully with a colourful Phulkari dupatta. The bejewelled blouse is adorned with intricate embroidery, crystal embellishments, and zardozi embroidery, and features a low-cut neckline, a tasselled hem, and a backless design embellished with crystal jewels.

Sharing the post, Shanaya wrote, "We love you @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511," while Maheep captioned her post, “Shaadi begins Jai Mata Di, Anshula and Rohan.” In the photos, the family is smiling for the camera and dressed in traditional attire. Let's decode what the bride-to-be wore.

Also Read | When Miss India 1993 Karminder Kaur Virk wore a saree at Miss World and won the Best National Costume award

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The couple kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations on Sunday, June 21, and festivities were attended by family and close friends. Maheep Kapoor and her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram.

The lehenga is equally captivating with an A-line ghera, zardozi work, crystal embellishments, and gorgeous hand-embroidered designs. Apart from the matching golden-beige embroidered dupatta, Anshula added a pop of colour to her look by draping a Phulkari dupatta on her other shoulder. It features broad golden borders, sequin embellishments, and handcrafted thread work.

Anshula's jewels are equally captivating as her lehenag set. On her neck, complementing the heavy embroidery on the blouse, was a kundan and gold layered necklace. She matched it with a mang tika, jhumkis with ear chains, bracelets, and rings.

With her hair tied in a sleek bun and adorned with a gold hair accessory, Anshula chose a dewy look for her bridal glam. Feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a caramel-brown lip shade, rouged cheeks, a beaming highlighter, and shimmery eye shadow complete her makeup.

The guestlist Among the family members who attended the pre-wedding festivities were Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Both sisters looked incredible in traditional attire. While Janhvi wore a pink silk saree with an embroidered red blouse, traditional gold jewellery, and striking glam, Khushi chose a blush pink short kurti and gharara set for the occasion. She complemented it with half-tied tresses and emerald jewels.

About Anshula Kapoor Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his late ex-wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. She is the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi, daughters of Boney's late wife, actor Sridevi, are stepsisters to Arjun and Anshula.

Anshula got engaged to Rohan in July 2025. She had shared pictures of the romantic proposal on Instagram.