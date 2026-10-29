From beach weddings to royal palace ceremonies, how to pick the right jewellery for every destination wedding

A destination wedding is a glamorous event, regardless of its scale, and rightfully so. It isn’t defined by a single theme or dress code. Weddings offer space for a plethora of unique fashion styles, and Gen Z, being fond of experimentation already, likes to treat it as its very own style playground. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rhea Poddar Loyalka, creative director at Deshya by Ma Passion, shared a jewellery guide for a destination wedding.

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Beach weddings

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According to Loyalka, an airy and serene setting calls for jewellery that complements it, rather than competes with it. For a natural beach landscape, stones such as delicate aquamarine, moonstone, pale sapphire and pearl reflect the sky and water, thus making them a fitting choice. For lovers of a warmer palette, coral-toned stones, warm citrine, and golden beryl are ideal, as they echo the sunset hues.

An airy and serene setting calls for jewellery that complements it, rather than competes with it.

“Fluid silhouettes are great in a beach setting for their effortless character. A fine layered necklace, a single sculptural earring, or a stackable gemstone ring paired with a delicate anklet all make for great choices,” recommends Loyalka.

Palace weddings

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{{^usCountry}} Palaces are regal and full of chic grandeur. This naturally calls for a maximalist approach. Instead of traditional heavy pieces, choosing one remarkable piece is the way to go. For instance, chandelier earrings with uncut diamonds paired with vivid gemstones. Carved gemstones are a particularly apt choice here, as they bring an artisanal, old-world charm to modern couture jewellery. Mountain weddings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palaces are regal and full of chic grandeur. This naturally calls for a maximalist approach. Instead of traditional heavy pieces, choosing one remarkable piece is the way to go. For instance, chandelier earrings with uncut diamonds paired with vivid gemstones. Carved gemstones are a particularly apt choice here, as they bring an artisanal, old-world charm to modern couture jewellery. Mountain weddings {{/usCountry}}

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“Mountains are mighty and deep. This setting invites jewellery that is rich and offers depth,” said Loyalka. Within colder temperatures and heavy layered ensembles, stones such as warm amber, smoky quartz, rich burgundy rubellite and deep blue sapphire pair wonderfully.

Mountains are mighty and deep. This setting invites jewellery that is rich and offers depth.

They look striking against the pale winter palette and photograph beautifully. Versatile layering, along with carved surfaces and brushed metals, is key to adding warmth to winter style. A gemstone choker or statement earrings could be worn with a structured jacket during the day and paired with a saree at night.

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“Across all settings, the common denominator is versatility. Jewellery that is practical and offers more wearability is considered a worthy investment now, as opposed to typical one-time-wear pieces,” explained Loyalka.