From certification to craftsmanship, here’s everything you should check before buying jewellery

Jewellery is more than just an accessory; it reflects personal style, confidence, and individuality. While design often becomes the first factor people notice, smart jewellery buying goes far beyond appearance. Understanding quality, comfort, durability, and craftsmanship can help you invest in pieces that remain timeless and practical for everyday wear. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Varada Ravindran, founder of Aagrah Fine Jewels, shared tips on what every buyer should know before investing.

Things to consider before buying a jewellery.(Unsplash)

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1. Focus on the material and finish

“One of the most important aspects to consider is the material and finish of the jewellery,” said Varada. High-quality gold-plated and silver-plated jewellery should not only look elegant but also retain its shine over time. A premium anti-tarnish coating plays a crucial role in maintaining the jewellery's brilliance and preventing dullness caused by moisture, sweat, or regular use. She advises choosing jewellery with long-lasting finishing, which ensures that your favourite pieces continue to look refined even after repeated wear.

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High-quality gold-plated and silver-plated jewellery should not only look elegant but also retain its shine over time. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Prioritise comfort and skin safety {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Prioritise comfort and skin safety {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another aspect that people tend to ignore is comfort. The jewellery pieces have prolonged exposure to your skin and hence should be made using comfortable and hypoallergenic metals that do not cause any harm to the skin. According to Varada, the right choice is to opt for well-designed jewellery pieces that provide maximum comfort to wear. 3. Select versatile pieces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another aspect that people tend to ignore is comfort. The jewellery pieces have prolonged exposure to your skin and hence should be made using comfortable and hypoallergenic metals that do not cause any harm to the skin. According to Varada, the right choice is to opt for well-designed jewellery pieces that provide maximum comfort to wear. 3. Select versatile pieces {{/usCountry}}

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The other important aspect is the versatility of the jewellery piece you select. “Instead of choosing something that works specifically on certain days, you should try to choose items that can be worn both on an everyday basis and on more celebratory occasions,” said Varada. Rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, chains, and even sets of jewellery that can match both western and ethnic styles.

Rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, chains, and even sets of jewellery that can match both western and ethnic styles. (Unsplash)

4. Craftsmanship defines quality

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Craftsmanship is another very important factor. Varada highlighted that good craftsmanship implies good attention to detail, secure mountings, polished workmanship, and proper proportioning. For example, jewellery made from American Diamonds has all the qualities of fine diamond jewellery, while at the same time being inexpensive and flexible enough to fit any occasion.

5. Selecting lasting jewellery

Good choices when selecting jewellery mean paying attention to certain aspects besides the style. If you consider all those aspects, you will be able to put together an excellent jewellery collection.

Note for readers: This report is based on user-generated content from the insights shared. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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